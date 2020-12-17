The wedding
Trisha Ann Yelk and Bradley William Denruiter were united in marriage on Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains, Wisconsin. Father Scott Jablonski officiated.

Both are graduates of Middleton High School. Trisha graduated from Edgewood College while Brad graduated from Iowa State University. The couple resides in Sauk City.

Trisha’s parents are Turk and Lori Yelk. Brad’s parents are Phil Denruiter and the late Lisa Denruiter. Trisha’s grandparents are Phyllis and the late Don Bradley, Frances and the late Marv Yelk. Brad’s grandparents are Jerry and Donna Denruiter and the late Fran Denruiter, Patty and the late Richard Carlson. Loved ones surprised them with a parade following the ceremony, and although their wedding plans were changed numerous times, Brad and Trisha will always remember the small group of family and friends who gathered, making Sept. 19, 2020, a very special day for them.

