Murphy-Lehr wedding
J Fix Fotoworx

Danielle Murphy and Donald Lehr were married Aug. 14, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Waunakee.

Parents of the couple are Seamus and Antoinette Murphy of Waunakee and Tom and Cindy Lehr of Stoughton. The couple reside in Janesville

