Yelk-Rauch wedding

Darci Jean Yelk and Brandon Robert Rauch were united in marriage on Aug. 13, 2022, in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Brandon's friend, Jon Ward, officiated.Both are graduates of Middleton High School. Darci graduated from UW-Platteville and Brandon graduated from Madison College. The couple reside in Cross Plains, Wisconsin.Darci's parents are Turk and Lori Yelk. Brandon's parents are Bob and Anita Rauch and Glenda Wegener, Darci's grandparents are Phyllis and the late Donald Bradley, Fran and Marv Yelk, both deceased.Brandon's grandparents are Norma Wegener and the late Donald Wegener, Phillips Rauch and the late George Rauch, Bill Phillips and the late Kay Phillips.