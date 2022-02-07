The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) announced the Regional CotY (Contractor of the Year) Winners in the 2022 competition. Waunakee’s longest established business, Michael F. Simon Builders, has won two of those awards and is now a finalists at the national level.
Michael F. Simon Builders, Inc. of Waunakee, with team members Laurie Driscoll Interiors, Inc., Dave Jones, Inc. and Drexel Building Supply took home the Regional CotY in the Residential Interior Element $30,000 and Over category.
The Waunakee company, with team members Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin, Nonn’s, Grand Appliance & TV, Dave Jones, Inc., Drexel Building Supply and Rockweiler Insulation Inc. took home the Regional CotY in the Residential Detached Structure category.
Contractors from seven regions around the country vie for CotY Awards on an annual basis. Regional winners will be honored and National winners will be announced at NARI’s Evening of ExcellenceSM reception on Thursday, April 7, at the DeSoto Hotel in Savanna, Georgia.
All projects submitted for judging were an improvement or an addition to an existing structure. New construction projects were not eligible. Competing projects were completed between Dec. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2021, and were not submitted in previous NARI National contests. The entries of this year’s competition totaled over $116 million worth of remodeling projects.
NARI is a professional association whose members voluntarily subscribe to a strict code of ethics. To be considered for a CotY Award, a company must be a NARI member in good standing.
The full list of 2022 Regional CotY Award Winners is available at: