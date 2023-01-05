Todd Schmidt and Tim Semmann (third and fourth from left) from the Village of Waunakee join Ron Henshue (from left), Dave Jenkins and Hannah Manke Clay of Forward Development in breaking ground on on the 78-unit apartment complex Oct. 27.
Rising interest rates in 2022 may have cooled the housing market slightly in Waunakee last year, but builders continued hammering away at projects throughout the village.
A look at the building permits for 2022 shows nearly $112 million was spent on residential and commercial construction projects, including repairs, remodels, maintenance projects and new buildings.
Of those projects, the village issued 99 permits for single family homes mainly in the Westbridge, Arboretum Village and Heritage Hills subdivisions. That’s compared to 131 in 2021.
Larger residential projects also received permits in 2022, including two apartment complexes. One was the 78-unit Woodland Crest project on Simon Crestway, where developers broke ground at the end of October.
Four others were at Heritage Hills, where permits were taken for four apartment buildings totaling 198 units on Breunig Boulevard overlooking Hwy. 19. A permit was also approved for a clubhouse in the development.
Waunakee saw fewer permits issued for larger commercial projects in 2022 than the previous year, when Octopi Brewing was planning its addition and the 200,000-square-foot production facility across the street. Several other commercial properties were also built that year in the Waunakee business park.
The few commercial projects in Waunakee for 2023 were in the Woodland Crest subdivision. Among others, they included build outs for Eno Vino and Noodles and Company.