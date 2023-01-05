Housing construction
Buy Now

Todd Schmidt and Tim Semmann (third and fourth from left) from the Village of Waunakee join Ron Henshue (from left), Dave Jenkins and Hannah Manke Clay of Forward Development in breaking ground on on the 78-unit apartment complex Oct. 27.

 Roberta Baumann

Rising interest rates in 2022 may have cooled the housing market slightly in Waunakee last year, but builders continued hammering away at projects throughout the village.

A look at the building permits for 2022 shows nearly $112 million was spent on residential and commercial construction projects, including repairs, remodels, maintenance projects and new buildings.