Plan commissioners recommended approval of the new Heritage Elementary site plan at Woodland Drive but requested the changes to the traffic plan to address the village engineer's concerns. This rendering was presented to the Waunakee Plan Commission.
The Village of Waunakee could grow by more than 360 acres within the year.
The village’s plan commission Monday recommended approval of two petitions seeking to annex land from the Town of Westport, one for 40 acres on the southwest side and another for 324 on the northeast side.
The 40-acre parcel owned by Dalmation Farms, LLC, is adjacent to Waunakee Intermediate School on Woodland Drive, and would be included as residential development within the Kilkenny West subdivision. The 324-acre parcel owned by the Kaltenberg family is located on the north and south sides of Hwy. 19 at Hwy. I. The annexation would allow for Waunakee’s industrial area to grow.
At the onset of Monday’s plan commission meeting, Waunakee resident Maria Patt expressed concern about the plans. Patt noted that the two communities had worked to create buffers between the surrounding cities.
“I’m a little concerned that Westport is being taken apart, and I would just ask people to keep in mind that Waunakee and Westport have been partners for a long time and would like to be for the next few years,” Patt said. She added that the properties are going to developers that “already have tons of land.”
Plan commissioners and staff addressed some of those concerns. Both properties are designated as long-range growth areas in the comprehensive plan first created in the late 1990s.
The Hwy. 19/Hwy. I property annexation is also consistent with the town’s and village’s intergovernmental agreement, said Tim Semmann, community development director.
Both properties will require the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission’s approval for an urban service extension, allowing for public sewer and water to be extended to the sites.
Plan Commission Chair and Village President Chris Zellner said he had several meetings with the Kaltenberg family and Westport town leaders.
“The big thing is our industrial park is right across from it, both on Hogan Road and State Hwy. 19/113 are where it makes sense to expand within our industrial business park,” Zellner said. The potential for residential housing exists, as well.
InterCon is on north side of Hwy. 19 and uses Hwy. I for truck traffic to the interstate, Zellner said, adding the expansion of the industrial area there “just makes sense.”
Other commissioners agreed.
Commissioner Kevin Phelps asked about Westport officials’ opinions.
“They would love for it to stay a little more rural,” Zellner said, but added that the Kaltenberg family has indicated they would like to develop the property.
Phelps said during his time on the joint plan commission with the town, he has heard Westport’s desire for a natural buffer.
“I kind of agree with them. That’s kind of nice out there. It doesn’t look like a city,” he said.
Heritage site plan OK’d
Plan commissioners recommended approval of a site plan for the new Heritage Elementary School at Woodland Drive on the condition that the traffic plans meet the engineer and community development director’s requirements.
Plan commissioners expressed concern with the effect on Woodland Drive traffic during peak hours.
Cuco’s plans grocery store
The plan commission also approved a plan to convert a portion of Cuco’s Restaurant into a grocery store. The applicant would need an additional license to sell alcohol at the store.