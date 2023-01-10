Heritage Elementary rendering
Plan commissioners recommended approval of the new Heritage Elementary site plan at Woodland Drive but requested the changes to the traffic plan to address the village engineer's concerns. This rendering was presented to the Waunakee Plan Commission. 

The Village of Waunakee could grow by more than 360 acres within the year.

The village’s plan commission Monday recommended approval of two petitions seeking to annex land from the Town of Westport, one for 40 acres on the southwest side and another for 324 on the northeast side.