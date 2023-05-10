 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot

Area students explore careers at Madison Area Home Builders event

Career options
Buy Now

Jamie Schoenemann tells the students that not all careers in home building involve physical labor.

 Roberta Baumann

Carpenters, plumbers, HVAC specialists and landscapers are hard at work constructing houses at Parade of Homes sites but spent a half a day May 10 talking to area high school students about the jobs they love.

The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) hosted Spring Career Day, inviting about 200 students to three job sites at Reese Trail, where thousands will tour this June at the Parade of Homes Arboretum Village subdivision site in Waunakee.

Hands on
Buy Now

Ryan McDermid allows students to try their hand at siding.
Different stations
Buy Now

Students walk to three different stations at the Waunakee Parade of Homes site at Arboretum Village.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred