Area students explore careers at Madison Area Home Builders event

Carpenters, plumbers, HVAC specialists and landscapers are hard at work constructing houses at Parade of Homes sites but spent a half a day May 10 talking to area high school students about the jobs they love.
The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) hosted Spring Career Day, inviting about 200 students to three job sites at Reese Trail, where thousands will tour this June at the Parade of Homes Arboretum Village subdivision site in Waunakee.
A crowd of high schoolers stood around as Jamie Shoenemann talked about working as a sales manager at Builders FirstSource, a lumber supply company, where he provides estimates of lumber needed and pricing. Not all jobs in construction are physical, he said
Ryan McDermid of Wausau Supply demonstrated exterior finishing, allowing students to try the nailgun, as he explained his job satisfaction after examining a home he has sided.
“You have a sense of pride at the end of the day,” McDermid said.
Students from high schools in Deforest, Verona, Poynette, Cambridge and Central Wisconsin Christian School toured workstations, learning about careers in heating, air conditioning, and ventilation, plumbing, siding and roofing, tiling and interior design. Representatives from Madison College and the Boys and Girls Club also talked about training and educational opportunities.
At another station, Dave Bitton, a sole proprietor, showed students how to cut tile, explaining that he loves to design tile showers.
The hope is events such as this will lead to those future workers opting for careers in the trades.
Shaun Scullion at Scullion Builders readied three Parade Homes he’s building to greet the students.
“With the progression of the older generation retiring, that’s leaving a void in construction jobs to be filled,” Scullion said.
Particularly difficult to find right now are qualified carpenters and concrete workers, he said.
Ed Hoksbergen of Encore Homes chairs MABA’s career day committee and agreed that more skilled labor is needed.
“There’s definitely a lack of workers throughout all the trades,” he said. “We see delays in schedules because of a lack of people.”
Some never returned once leaving the profession during the housing bubble and Great Recession from 2008-2010, he said, but another issue has been the paths students have been led to.
Generally, high school graduates have been steered toward four-year colleges rather than training programs for skilled trades careers.
But Hoksbergen said more recently, high schools have begun exposing students to other vocations. More schools have developed fab labs, as well, to allow students to explore technical careers.
Hoksbergen has also been involved with the Boys and Girls Club McKenzie Workforce Center’s Skilled Trades Training Program, and he told students about opportunities coming up there when it opens in July.
Students also heard from John Stephany of Madison College about the construction and remodeling program it has offered for the past 40 years.
He told the newspaper that for many years, no one knew the program existed, but events like MABA’s Career Day have helped boost enrollment.
The program is gaining a new demographic as well, he said, drawing 24- to 30-year-olds who have a four-year degree but are looking for more satisfying work.
“Some have cubicle jobs and are miserable,” Stephany said
More women and people of color are also enrolling, and Stephany hopes events like career days show others that jobs in the trades pay decent wages and have opportunities for advancement.
“It’s time to change the perception,” Stephany said.