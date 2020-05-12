Waunakee could be home to three Kwik Trip stores pending approval from the Waunakee-Westport Joint Plan Commission and the Waunakee Village Board.
Monday, Waunakee’s Plan Commission recommended approval of a certified survey map, rezone, site plan and conditional use permit for a Kwik Trip convenience store on the northwest corner of Peaceful Valley Parkway at Hwy. Q, near the former Festival Foods site.
Another Kwik Trip store is planned at the southeast corner of Water Wheel Drive at Hwy. Q.
If approved, the Peaceful Valley Parkway site would be rezoned from agricultural holding to commercial use. Staff recommended a deed restriction for the site, noting it is not yet clear how the rest of the property will develop now that Festival Foods is no longer in the plan.
At the request of Kwik Trip representatives and attorney Mike Lawton, who was representing the developer, plan commissioners recommended the approval subject to final approval by the village engineer and village attorney. This would allow final details to be worked out by the developers and village staff.
Plan commissioners had more discussion about the site plan and conditional use permit. Village Engineer Kevin Even told the commission that issues had been worked out in terms of the building’s architecture as well as trail improvements.
Developer Don Tierney said he asked for an 80-foot roadway to allow a 10-foot path with terrace trees.
Even said the fueling stations will be on the back of the building, so they are not the focal point. The focal point will be the building with a green-hipped roof and canopy behind it.
Brick was also added to the building.
Planning consultant Jason Valerius has requested a pedestrian trail access along Hwy. Q to Woodland Drive, Even said, adding that it could be graded now and installed in the future.
“The current trail wouldn’t go anywhere,” he said. “We don’t know long-term what will be there.”
The trail system to go in as the Kwik Trip was developed would follow Peaceful Valley Parkway and a road tentatively named Winn Road.
Even noted that plan commissioners had requested the road tentatively named Winn Drive intersect with Holiday Drive and be named the same.
The Waunakee-Westport Joint Plan Commission was scheduled to consider the certified survey map, rezone request, site plan and conditional use permit for the Kwik Trip at its May 12 meeting, after the Tribune’s deadline.
A memo to village staff from Kwik Trip describes the operation has having a single-bay car wash and 10-dispenser fueling canopy. The store would be open 24 hours.
“This project will be a multi-million dollar investment in the Village of Waunakee. Not only in the physical improvements and development of a vacant parcel, but also an investment of approximately 25-30 new permanent jobs in the village,” the memo states.
Also at Monday’s meeting, plan commissioners recommended approval of street pole banners to be erected with pictures of the Waunakee High School class of 2020. Attorney Brian Kleinmaier is drafting a resolution to be approved showing an exception to the existing sign ordinance that would allow the banners. The village board will consider the banners for final approval at the May 18 meeting.
