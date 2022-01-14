The historic Mill House Quilts building in Waunakee could offer boutique lodging someday; at least that’s the hope of partners David Jacobson and Brett Bower who are looking to purchase the property for Mill House Inn.
The Waunakee Plan Commission Monday approved a conditional use permit to convert the upper level of 100 Baker Street into six hotel rooms, while maintaining the lower level for the long-established quilt shop.
During discussion following a public hearing, some plan commissioners expressed concern about the building’s lack of a sprinkler system or other fire-suppression measures, as noted by the Waunakee Fire Chief in his review of the plan. Tim Semmann, community development director, told the plan commissioners that the plans do include adding an alarm system and another egress point from the building.
A representative of Sketchworks Architecture spoke on behalf of the project, noting that because it is an existing building, the state building code does not require a sprinkler system if the occupancy is less than 30, and no more than 50 percent of the building is modified.
Among the conditions of the permitted use as a hotel is that it complies with all applicable federal, state and local building code regulations, including as they relate to fire suppression and elevators.
Commissioner Brian Malich said he also didn’t “love the lack of sprinklers.”
“I don’t know where we are as being even being able to do anything about that. It does kind of feel like it’s a state code issue,” Malich said.
The wooden post-and-beam structure was built in 1875 and was renovated for the Mill House Quilts business in 1994. It has been open since 1995.
Plan Commission Chair and Village President Chris Zellner asked the commissioners to consider the plan apart from the sprinkler system. He noted that the commission liked the concept from the building apart from the fire concerns. The building lies within a Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) District, so one option to consider is providing the owners with assistance to install the sprinkler system, Zellner pointed out.
“It’s something we could consider. We don’t have to do that,” Zellner added. “I’m just trying different options out there because we like the concept, and the concerns seem to be the same for everybody.”
The fire chief also has concerns with firetruck access to the building, Zellner said, and the commission could consider TIF assistance for that, as well.
“Is that a good use of those dollars? I don’t know. That’s something you have to decide,” Zellner said.
Semmann pointed out that if the plan commission were to approve the conditional use permit, a site plan would be created and would require state approval.
Gary Herzberg asked if Gather, another Main Street area business with a small lodging area upstairs, has a sprinkler system.
“I guess my concern is, this is an old, I think, historic building in town… and there’s so many reasons why I really want this thing to survive and continue. I like their concept,” Herzberg said, adding he does share the fire chief’s concerns.
Village Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier suggested the commission approve the use of the hotel with the conditions as listed, then revisit the plan when the applicant comes back for site plan approval.
Plan commissioners voted 6-1 to approve the conditional use permit for the six-room hotel at the site.
Other news
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commission:
-approved a request to rezone 604 E. Main from C-2 Highway Commercial to C-1 General Commercial to allow for a wider range of uses within the space. The easternmost retail space in the building has been vacant for some time, and the applicant has prospective tenants for the for it. No one spoke at the public hearing either for or against the zoning change.
-approved an amendment to the General Development Plan of the Woodland Crest Plat to allow an automotive repair shop at Sarah Lane. Christian Brothers, an automotive repair franchise, is seeking to build a shop on the lot.