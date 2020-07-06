Park Bank, a locally-owned community bank founded in 1966, has announced that Ann Becker has joined the bank as Senior Mortgage Advisor. Becker’s experience makes her a concierge of lending to her clients.
In addition to her proficiency in the mortgage industry, Ann has owned and managed three award-winning Madison hotels, worked alongside her father in the construction industry, owned a construction company herself, and built her own spec home. All of these combined help her provide exceptional customer service and make her an asset to her clients looking to buy, build, or refinance their home.
