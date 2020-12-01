Mark and Mary Weaver announced Tuesday that they have sold their business to Automotive Parts Headquarters Inc. (APH), a third-generation family-owned auto parts distributor and store group based in St. Cloud, Minnesota. APH is a leading auto parts distributor with 132 branch locations in six states.
As a result of the deal, the Weavers’ 17 locations, including the one in Waunakee, will be rebranded as Weaver Auto Value and bring APH’s corporate store count to 149.
Weaver Auto Parts, owned and operated by Mark and Mary Weaver, has been in business since 1972. Headquartered in Sauk City, the business began in Portage, Wisconsin, where they opened their first auto parts store. Nearly 50 years later, Weaver Auto Parts is still focused on providing exceptional customer service to auto repair professionals and serious DIYers throughout the region.
Mark Weaver, president of Weaver Auto Parts stated, “As we looked at the future for our company, we recognized APH as a natural fit to continue our growth. The APH team has a strong culture, and we share the same values and focus on taking care of customers and employees. Additionally, the APH team has the experience and resources available to provide great opportunities for our team and great solutions for our customers.”
