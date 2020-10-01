COVID-19 has impacted nearly all businesses, causing some to shut down, while increasing sales for others. Still, businesses have courageously opened or expanded during the pandemic, including several in Waunakee.
Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner spoke at the Oct. 1 Waunakee Chamber of Commerce’s Zoom event specifically about Waunakee’s economic climate, while also offering Chamber members updates on housing, a future community pool and other issues affecting them.
A number of new businesses have opened just in the past five months, including the financial-planning firm Madison Partners, the Italian food store Cibus, Fortify Fitness, Kwik Trip in Kilkenny, and the attorney offices of Grams and Christoffersen. RG Heating has also moved into a new building on Uniek Drive, and Trending Now has broken ground a new facility nearby.
But Zellner noted that the virus has hit the hospitality business hard, and recently Boston’s Pizza closed its doors.
“Boston’s was a huge addition, a very exciting addition to the community,” Zellner said. He added that most surveys of residents show they see a lack of restaurants.
Boston’s opened up last year and was successful until COVID hit.
Zellner then shared some news he called exciting, saying Buck and Honey’s will open in the former Boston’s restaurant space at the end of the year. Buck and Honey’s has locations in Sun Prairie and Monona.
“They’re thrilled to be coming to Waunakee, and they couldn’t speak highly enough about Waunakee. They’ve been trying to come to Waunakee for several years, actually,” Zellner said.
Zellner said the owners realize the challenge of opening a restaurant during the pandemic but have a model in place to do so.
Village officials continue to plan for business growth and are now looking to expand the industrial park to provide land for new businesses and those wishing to add on, Zellner said.
Right now Octopi is planning a $64 million expansion in the industrial park.
“If we didn’t have the space for them, that wouldn’t be a possibility, and they would be moving on to a different location. So we’re fortunate, but as we run out of space, we need to be sure we have that available,” Zellner said.
Where the business park could expand is uncertain, but Zellner said the east side of the existing industrial park could make sense.
Housing
Waunakee’s residential areas are also growing with Arboretum Village, Kilkenny West, Golden Pond and Veridian’s Heritage Hills now underway. Westview Meadows is in its final phase, Zellner said.
Addressing housing prices, Zellner said the village is going through a study now. The desire is to see those who work in Waunakee be able to afford homes in the village.
“But we also need to take into account what’s going on and market right now in Waunakee,” Zellner said.
In 1977, on a $150,000, the interest rate was 17 percent, and so the mortgage payment was $2,140 per month.
Today, with interest rates at 2.34 or 2.75 percent, the payment would be the same on a $525,000 home, Zellner noted.
If interest rates were to rise, that home at $525,000 could be taken out of the market, he added. But Zellner, who is now employed at the Waunakee Community Bank, said he doesn’t expect rates to rise.
For young people with college debt and auto loans, affording a home is difficult. Zellner said a demand for apartments exists, but he doesn’t expect a great change in the number of apartments because of land costs.
Zelllner shared information from Bunbury Associates with real estate statistics for single family homes and the difference between 2019 and 2020 home prices.
In Waunakee, the average listing price for a home in 2019 was $469,000; the sale price was $460,000.
In 2020, the average list price was $512,000 and sale price was $505,000, about a 10 percent increase.
“That puts us at No. 1 in the Dane County market as far as expense goes for homes. I don’t know if that’s necessarily the spot we want to be, but it does show that there’s an extreme demand for moving to and being in Waunakee,” Zellner said.
Middleton was the second highest in terms of home prices, and in DeForest, sale prices rose by 7 percent in the past year, he said.
Home prices impact business owners whose workers need places to live. Currently in Dane County, finding a home for under $300,000 is difficult, Zellner said.
Waunakee Chamber Director Ellen Schaaf, who served on Waunakee’s Housing Task Force, asked about the committee formed to achieve some of the task force’s recommendations.
Zellner said implementing those recommendations has been difficult. The Community Development Authority (CDA), which was set up to tackle them, has met three times and been unable to come to any consensus. Zellner said the village board may decide soon whether to hire a consultant to facilitate the CDA meetings and offer some guidance.
“I have a hard time thinking the residents of Waunakee, who pay to live in Waunakee… would want to put any type of program in place, so that they’re subsidizing others to come to town,” Zellner said. “I could be wrong on that, but that’s some feedback I’ve received.”
Community Pool
Zellner said a recent survey done of residents show that a pool is the No. 1 thing people want. Zellner said he believes if a pool is built, it should be used year-round, rather than just 100 days per year. A dome over the pool could make it year-round, he said, and estimated it could add another $2 million to $2.5 million to the cost.
A year-round pool could be built large enough to include amenities, such as a slide or a warm-water pool.
Private partnerships, such as a hotel, could be brought in, and Zellner said the business community has asked for more of an upgraded hotel.
“It’s also bringing in amenities for our youth. More things for them to do is better than less,” Zellner said.
Asked where a pool could be located, Zellner said the location will need to be vetted out. The size would be a little larger than a football field but in a location so as not disturb residents. One area set aside is near the hockey rink, he added. Ripp Park is large enough but already has functions that the village would not want to lose, he said.
Zellner then talked about all of the community events such as WaunaFest, WaunaBoom, Heritage Fest, Wauktoberfest and others that were canceled because of the pandemic.
He thanked business owners for supporting those through sponsorships, and said 2021 will be the village’s 150th year. The intention is to celebrate the milestone at each of the events.
“I hope we can have COVID under control, so we can have these events,” Zellner said.
