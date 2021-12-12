Offers go here

hot featured

After owner dies, son keeps the ball rolling at Rex's Innkeeper, Waunakee supper club

  • 1 min to read

For more than three decades, Waunakee-area families have celebrated weddings, gathered for funeral lunches, and dined together at Rex’s Innkeeper. When the owner, Rex Endres died suddenly in July, many wondered about the popular Waunakee supper club’s future.

Rex’s son, Austin Endres, has stepped in and said he is “excited to keep the ball rolling.”

Austin Endres

Austin Endres hosts the Waunakee Rotary Club at the family restaurant, Rex's Innkeeper.

Austin Endres said keeping the restaurant open has been a team effort, and he couldn’t keep up the operation without the staff. Brenda Endres, his mother, has also helped, and Rex’s has continued to run smoothly. Business hasn’t quite returned to pre-pandemic levels, Endres said, but banquets have returned, and Rex’s is once again the meeting place for many of Waunakee’s service clubs.

Endres is no stranger to the restaurant; up until early 2020, he bartended at Rex’s fulltime, working many banquets. A 2009 graduate of Waunakee High School, Endres earned his business management degree from Edgewood College in 2014. He’s worked at a number of different jobs over the years, starting at Piggly Wiggly and working at Rex’s part time. From there he was a project manager, and then worked in sales. He said both positions taught him that office work is not his favorite, leading him the bartending job at Rex’s. During the pandemic, when restaurants were closed, Endres returned to Piggly Wiggly.

“This time I wasn’t just a piglet, I was a hog,” he said, adding it was a good experience and he made friends.

A Waunakee resident his entire life except for two years at college, Endres has many friends in the community and some from college he sees less often. Endres has a large family in Waunakee that he also spends time with. And, he enjoys Fantasy sports and has even earned a trophy. He stays active, working out almost every day and walking his dog.

“I feel better when I’m moving around,” he said.

He also enjoys food preparation and smoking meats. Endres said he likes working; when he has a few days off, he becomes bored.

When his father passed away, he stepped in to keep family restaurant operating and said his father’s shoes were large ones to fill.

“He pretty much did everything here,” Endres said, from payroll to maintaining the grounds. “I don’t know how he did it. He was always on the clock.”

Now, Endres and the Rex’s staff are keeping the doors open for the community, to host those special occasion banquets and large gatherings, and Endres seems up to the task.

“It really helps you keep going knowing you have the support from your hometown,” he said.

