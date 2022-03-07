Despite staffing shortages and other challenges, the Waunakee school district has stayed open in 2021, helping its 4,300 students and 650 staff members emerge from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was part of administrator Randy Guttenberg’s message as he addressed the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce during the March 3 breakfast.
“The work we do every day with kids is only possible with the support of our businesses, our community and our parents. That’s really what we’re about. Without you behind us, our work becomes challenging,” he said, adding that students feel that support.
Drawing on themes other speakers touched on, Guttenberg said the focus has been on serving students and families.
“Really our focus this year has been keeping kids in school; that’s where they need to be. They need to be face to face with their teachers; they need to be interacting with each other, and that was really where our focus was,” Guttenberg noted.
Like businesses throughout the United States, Waunakee schools have not been fully staffed this school year. Some days in January, the district had as many as 20 staff out, requiring other teachers, principals and others to step up and teach or combine classes, Guttenberg said.
“We were committed to making sure our kids stayed in school, and we didn’t want to have to move our model again,” Guttenberg said, adding he is thankful the situation has improved.
Guttenberg pointed out that students in first or second grade may have only known school during pandemic time, and taking off the masks for many was a “huge event.”
To help students through this time, the school board has supported lowering class sizes and has built partnerships with mental-health workers to help them manage their stress and anxiety, a growing concern even prior to the pandemic, Guttenberg said.
As the community grows, so does its diversity. Approximately 80 new students whose first language is not English have moved into the district this year. That’s put greater emphasis on creating bilingual programs to communicate with Spanish-speaking families.
“We are growing in that area, and …we have to make sure that we are serving all of our students,” Guttenberg said.
Looking forward as a district, as the community grows, so does the student population, with projections showing about 100 new students per year. This year, the district had a large kindergarten class of 300 students. A referendum is planned for fall of 2022 to in part address the number of students coming to the middle school, where currently two portable units house four classes.
As the community considers a referendum, the goal is to address middle school needs and find the right location for that school and for Heritage Elementary. It will also address rising operational costs, Guttenberg said.
Guttenberg shared the success of the district’s new Digital Development Class, where students are producing high quality videos.
“There’s a lot of things we can talk about, I guess, coming out of a pandemic, but I think the best thing we can do is focus on our kids, celebrate the work that they’re doing, and support them any way you can,” Guttenberg said.