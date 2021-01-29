Trending Now Promotions, the screen printing, embroidery and graphic design service business, has moved from Division Street to its $1 million newly built location in Waunakee.
Employees and owners Kari and Keith Beam celebrated at the brand new shop and offices with the builders, Friede & Associates, and Chamber members during a ribbon cutting Jan. 27.
Ellen Schaaf, Chamber director, spoke during the opening, noting the Chamber has partnered with the Trending Now Promotions on a number of projects, including the WaunaFest Run, for which it has printed t-shirts. Kari Beam has also been an active Chamber member.
The new, bright building on Lillian Street and Uniek Drive is the result of "Kari's hard work and perseverance," Schaaf said, adding that throughout ups and downs, she has remained positive.
"We're glad you are investing in Waunakee and bringing jobs during a pandemic," Schaaf added.
Todd Schmidt, village administrator, remembered when Trending now was located on Main Street and Beam worked as accountant with Trending Now as her client. Beam later purchased the business from the former owners and moved it to Division Street where it expanded.
Keith Beam said the expansion and growth, and working as a team with all present "proves to me that good things happen to good people."
Kari Beam has seen a lot of moves along the way.
"In my wildest dreams, I couldn't have imagined we'd be at where we are today," she said, thanking the builders for working through every obstacle.
