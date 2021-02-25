Seth Nicholson, president of The Bruce Company, announced Wednesday that the company has proposed to redevelop its Parmenter Street property that houses its Garden Center.
The 69-year-old company, Wisconsin’s largest residential and commercial landscape contractor, submitted conceptual documents Tuesday to the Middleton Plan Commission to begin the process of rezoning a 16-acre parcel at 2830 Parmenter Street.
Company officials said they had been waiting for the right opportunity to redevelop the aging Garden Center facilities.
“Reconstruction will meet customer expectations in 2021 and beyond,” said Nicholson. “The new store and greenhouse will provide a more vibrant shopping experience.”
The Garden Center will remain open throughout construction.
In addition to the new 25,000-square-foot retail garden store and greenhouse, The Bruce Company plans during the next 10 years to build several multi-family apartment buildings for about 750 residents, and mixed-use buildings, offering commercial space including The Bruce Company headquarters.
“We wanted to stay in Middleton, where we have served generations of customers,” said Nicholson. “The development will give us the resources to improve our customer experience and enhance our focus as our customers’ outdoor living experts.”
Nicholson said the development would create opportunities for businesses to move into the area. The development proposal also calls for parkland-like landscaping for the new construction and better access to Pheasant Branch Creek.
The company operates a plant and tree nursery in Verona.
