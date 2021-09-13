With Waunakee’s business park poised to expand, MLG Capital, the business park’s brokerage firm, is requesting the creation of a Tax Incremental Finance overlay district. The request comes as the expenditure period for TID #3, used to finance public improvements in the existing business park, has expired.
A TID #3 overlay district would finance public improvements such as grading, roads, and water and sewer service to a site northeast of the existing business park, providing shovel-ready lots for businesses seeking to locate there. According to a structure sought by MLG, the overlay TIF district’s life would be 20 years. It would have no effect on the existing district, which is expected to close in 2023. At that time, the increment from the new value created will go to the taxing jurisdictions rather than to pay back borrowing.
A report on the district from 2018 notes that TID #3’s base value was $634,700; it was expected to be $31,075,600 when it closed. MLG is requesting the same TID process used for the existing business park in the overlay district.
But the committee reviewing MLG’s overlay district proposal will be somewhat different. The Waunakee Village Board, upon the staff’s recommendation, has approved the Community Development Authority (CDA) as the body to review MLG’s request and make a recommendation to the village board.
Traditionally, the Waunakee Plan Commission has been the recommending body for Tax Incremental Finance Districts, or TIDs. But as Tim Semmann, the village’s community development director, explained, in this case, the plan commission has already approved the land use as part of Waunakee’s comprehensive plan.
As the plan commission has with other TIDs, the CDA will vet the proposal before sending a recommendation to the village board. During the approval process, a Joint Review Board composed of representatives from all taxing jurisdictions – the Waunakee school district, the village, MATC, and Dane County – also consider the TID proposal.
“The bulk of the anticipated decisions for this particular request are very likely more associated with the proforma of the remaining public improvements,” Semmann said, noting that the CDA may be the better recommending body.
Semmann said it could be a test to see how the process bears out; other communities routinely task CDAs with TID reviews.
“It’s not uncommon for a CDA to be involved with TID amendments or creations,” Semmann said.
Trustee Nila Frye asked if CDA meetings with TID requests on the agenda could be recorded for the public. She also asked that members without business backgrounds be appointed to the CDA.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier noted that state statutes include certain criteria by which CDA members are appointed. Wisconsin State Statutes defines a CDA as “a separate body politic for the purpose of carrying out blight elimination, slum clearance, urban renewal programs and projects and housing projects.”
It goes on to state that the CDA may be authorized to plan and carry out community development programs. As for the appointment of members, the statute notes that “Upon receipt of a certified copy of the ordinance or resolution, the mayor shall, with the confirmation of the council, appoint 7 resident persons having sufficient ability and experience in the fields of urban renewal, community development and housing, as commissioners of the community development authority.”
The Waunakee Village Board has approved the village’s CDA as an advisory body only.
In the past, Waunakee Plan Commissioners have questioned their role as the recommending body in the TID process. Trustee Gary Herzberg said allowing the CDA to review this TIF proposal will “take some of the load off of the plan commission.”
Trustee Sam Kaufmann agreed that the CDA meetings should be recorded and made public.
But Kleinmaier pointed out that the village is under no obligation to record any of its meetings as long as they are open to the public.
The 46.5-acre overlay district is located to the northeast of the existing business park, on land now being annexed to the village. According to a memo from MLG sent to the board in June, some of the prospective uses include a free standing gymnastics training facility and a non-denominational church on six acres north of the current Frank H Street extension.