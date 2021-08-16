A request for a zoning change for 20 acres on the south side of Oncken Road to accommodate a cemetery plan is on the Aug. 18 Middleton Westport Joint Zoning Committee meeting agenda.
The Wisconsin Foundation has plans for a cemetery and future funeral home at the site of a former quarry, according to a letter included in the rezone application.
The letter notes that the cemetery would be a “Natural Burial Cemetery” as defined by the Green Burial Council, stating, “it would use burial practices that have no long-term degradation of the soil health, plant diversity, water quality and ecological habitat.”
According to the letter, only one natural cemetery currently exists in Wisconsin.
The site for the cemetery is located at a former quarry filled with construction debris that was not compacted and so is not feasible for developing homes, according to the Wisconsin Foundation’s request.
A small funeral home is also part of the plan but not would not be built until municipal water and sewer becomes available.
According to the request, natural cemeteries require only natural and biodegradable containers with no plastic, metal or synthetic materials. The size and materials for memorial markers are also limited, and embalming is prohibited.
As part of the Community of Bishops Bay, where the land is located, a school had been planned.
The letter notes that “it has become clear that the Waunakee School District is going to select a site in Waunakee for the next school,” the letter states.