Waunakee-area business owners and professionals gathered to take stock of the community’s progress, despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic posed.
The Waunakee Area Chamber Commerce’s annual breakfast delivered a sort of state-of-the-Chamber address, along with updates from the village, the Town of Westport and the Waunakee school district.
Ellen Schaaf, the Chamber’s executive director, reflected on the past two years, a time when the organization rallied to support local businesses with campaigns in partnership with school booster groups and with the village. Chamber members were also there for Waunakee’s EMS and first responders, delivering donations of snacks for their breakrooms.
In 18 months, the Chamber participated in seven ribbon cuttings for new businesses, and the events the members organized or helped with drew 30,000 people. The organization remains strong, with 371 members, mainly small businesses, Schaaf said. Of those businesses, 34 percent employ between 2-5 people; 28 percent are sole proprietors.
Schaaf thanked outgoing president Kevin Piette and welcomed Nick Agopian, the incoming president who has served on the board.
Laura Mercurio, Chamber office assistant, talked about the Chamber’s new website, offering new functions such as the ability to process online payments and post on a job board.
Despite the challenges, the Chamber remains financially strong, its treasurer, Mike Steinl, said.
“2020 was not a great year,” he said. “We had a loss. We had not anticipated the way things would come out.”
While the Chamber suffered losses in 2020, an $18,000 grant and a rainy day fund helped the organization through that tough time. Steinl expressed appreciation to the Village of Waunakee and Town of Westport for their financial support, as well. Waunakee has used tourism dollars derived from the hotel room tax to support the Chamber, which is the official tourism and welcome center. However, after the village’s one hotel became a transitional-housing shelter in 2020, no room tax was forthcoming, so the $10,000 grant was found elsewhere in the budget.
All of this has helped the Chamber “weather the storm,” Steinl said, adding that in 2021, events such as WaunaFest and the Trap Shoot were profitable, helping the organization along. As a result, members can once again expect no increase in dues this year.
The Chamber is part of a growing Waunakee community, as Tim Semmann, Waunakee community development director, described. In the past decade, the village’s population has grown by 23 percent, and is now 14,879. Last year, Waunakee recorded the most residential building permits in 15 or 16 years, he said, including 134 for new single-family homes and one for a 50-unit multi-family complex, the Village on Main just west of McDonalds.
Semmann urged Chamber members to check out the village’s economic development page on its website, and encouraged business owners to look into the Badger Bounce Back grants, available to tenants moving into new tenant spaces or to those leasing spaces. This and other grants are available thought the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation or WEDC.
Village President Chris Zellner noted that growth is good for the village. Part of being village president is maintaining a balance between the business community and the citizens, he said, and thanked business leaders for their support of the village.
As the community grows, traffic improvements are underway along one of the area’s east-west thoroughfares in the Town of Westport. Prior to updating Chamber members on the upcoming road work, Tom Wilson, who plans to retire next month after more than two decades as the town’s attorney, administrator and clerk/treasurer, received a standing ovation from the Chamber members.
Wilson noted that Hwy. M improvements are set to begin in 2023 and span through the 2024 construction season. It will mean road closures, and in the end will provide four lanes through the Hwy. K intersection, which will be controlled with traffic lights.
Progress is also being made on the North Mendota Trail, he said. The Community of Bishops Bay continues to develop in Westport and Middleton, and Wilson said he expects the next phase to be built quickly.
The annual Chamber Breakfast is the business part of its yearly celebration. On April 7, the organization’s annual dinner, with a theme, “Back in the Saddle Again,” will recognize outstanding Chamber members when they are named the Young Professional, Business of the Year, Non-Profit, Chamber Champion and Orchid Award winner.
The nominees for the Orchid Award, presented to a business whose improvements or new building have beautified the community, include Trending Now Promotions, Sweet Pea Floral, Buck & Honeys and Karls Family Dentistry.