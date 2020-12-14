A Waunakee IT firm is one of the 231 winners of Wisconsin’s We’re All Innovating Contest, the latest effort by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to assist small businesses in responding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spencer Smith, who lives in the Town of Westport, said he heard about the contest in an email blast from the U.S. Technology Council.
His company, AmpliPhi LLC, is one of the winners in the division titled Technology Innovation to Address COVID-19 Impacts on Businesses, Gov. Tony Evers announced Dec. 7.
For the contest, Smith entered AmpliPhi’s Training in a Cloud solution developed for companies to utilize when so many employees are working remotely.
“The intent of it was to take all of the work-from-home or work-from-anywhere… and allow training departments, HR departments, to build out training that can reside online in a simple format that anyone who works at their organization can find,” Smith said.
It allows employees to take training sessions on any device, a phone, laptop or computer.
It also provides a logical sequence for learning.
Many are learning online, and information is now “ubiquitous and free,” Smith said. But often, people may not know where to start.
“But within internal trainings, usually companies will have something specific that they need to train people on,” Smith said.
For instance, an accounting department may have eight steps to ensure a task is properly completed, he added.
Often, this is taught in person, or if people are working in the office, they can go to the server to review the steps.
“Our idea here is to move things to the cloud so people can find them and also because it’s sequenced,” he said.
The training solutions provide feedback and offer quizzes on each lesson, so employers can keep track, as well.
Pre-COVID, trainings were often done in a conference room using PowerPoint presentations with binders distributed, Smith said.
“But now everything is sort of all over the place. The idea of trying to build training venues that are only remote is really difficult,” he added.
Working remotely, Zoom meetings have been used, but then the question is where to store the meetings.
“What we do with Zoom recordings or anything else they create is put it through this learning management system, so people know exactly where to go, and they only bookmark one page and go there and find any respective training,” Smith said.
The desired outcome is to upskill employees and ensure they’re keeping up with necessary training during this time.
AmpliPhi’s office was located in downtown Waunakee, but Smith has since moved it to his home. He has owned AmpliPhi since 2017.
Smith started out in information technology for IBM. He was also in sales, and in 2015, he began consulting on his own in social media for what he called “some of the more stodgy industries” such as legal and banking.
The demand grew, so he began adding staff. The company peaked at eight employees in March but is now down to five, Smith said.
COVID-19 has changed the business world. Smith said he used to give between 40 to 60 speeches per year at conferences to build his business.
“Now in these industries that are more based on conferences and in-person contacts, to build business, a lot of these organizations have very quickly understood and acclimated themselves to ‘this has to be done virtually, right now,’” Smith said.
Banking, legal and financial services that were not working online have begun to change.
“People are much more open minded about what a sales cycle can look like through a digital lens,” Smith said.
Originally from Milwaukee, Smith moved to Janesville at age 11. He attended UW-Oshkosh and majored in finance. In 1997, he went to work at IBM. He’s lived in Westport for nearly 15 years and has two children.
In selecting the We’re All Innovating Contest Winners, a team of 182 volunteer judges coordinated by the Wisconsin Technology Council evaluated blind entries from more than 1226 businesses, according to the press release from Gov. Evers’ office. Winners were selected from three categories: technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on health; technology innovation to address COVID19 impacts on businesses; and service and business operation innovations to respond to COVID-19 disruption.
All 231 winners will receive grants from the $3 million fund for the contest.
“Now in knowing that there were 1226 applicants and 231 winners, now I’m surprised,” Smith said about the contest. “I think there are a lot of really smart people doing important work.”
