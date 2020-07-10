Octopi seeks TIF for largest expansion yet
Just last year, Octopi Brewing raised a glass and toasted the completion of its $11 million expansion that tripled the brewery’s size to 50,000 square feet.
And now owner Isaac Showaki has even more ambitious plans, this time to add a 200,000-square-foot warehouse and packaging facility in 2021 to meet clients’ needs.
Showaki appeared at the Waunakee Village Board’s July 6 virtual meeting to describe the plan and seek Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) assistance. Afterwards, the village board met in closed session to review financial information and asked staff to gather more information before making a decision on the TIF request.
Showaki said he has been lucky to be in Waunakee where the brewery has been able to quickly grow. Now in its fifth year of operation, it is a premier beverage co-packaging and has garnered a number of awards, such as Wisconsin’s Manufacturer of the Year.
Showaki said in 2019, Octopi produced about 40,000 barrels with 45 employees. In 2020, Showaki estimates it will produce and package more than 100,000 barrels with more than 100 employees.
“It’s been pretty incredible to grow from six people and myself when we started to over 100 people in that timeframe,” Showaki said.
To continue growing, Octopi will need to invest in fermentation and brewhouse equipment, along with a packaging equipment and additional space.
Four projects include a new tank farm, which is nearly completed, and a new brewhouse and cellar tanks, which are being planned.
The largest of the plans is a variety packaging facility which Showaki hopes to complete in the fourth quarter of 2021, he said. The $17.5 million investment is in the planning stages.
Tormach has 14 acres for sale nearby, Showaki said, and the new warehouse and packaging center could be located there.
“We would love to start the process soon. We will need TIF assistance,” he said, adding that a financial gap exists. The land and the building are the largest investments.
Showaki said once it is completed, he expects to add another 20-25 employees.
Currently, very large clients ship beverages produced at Octopi to other facilities for packaging, Showaki said. If Octopi could package for them, the company would gain clients.
Trustee Nila Frye asked if Showaki planned to keep the business in Waunakee.
“I would love to stay here forever,” Showaki said, adding the larger the company gets, the more grounded it is in Waunakee. Initially, he had considered building additional locations but found Octopi could service clients easily from the Waunakee facility. Octopi currently services clients in 48 states and eight countries, Showaki said.
Several board members congratulated Showaki on his success, and Trustee Gary Herzberg noted his track record for creating jobs.
Trustee Phil Willems said he has operated successful businesses, but when needs arose, he borrowed from banks.
“Why does a [financial] gap exist if you are doing so well, and what are you asking for?” Willems asked.
Showaki said the company has completed expansions before but not of this size. He would like to complete the project now rather than waiting three or four years, and the land is currently available.
Interest rates are low now, Showaki said, but building costs have remained high.
Octopi is seeking a pay-as-you-go TIF, which would allow the additional tax increment from the higher value of the new building to be put toward the borrowing. A TIF district had been created for Tormach’s expansion, but that company has changed its plans. That TIF district has about 15 or 16 years of life, Showaki said.
