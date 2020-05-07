During National Travel Advisors Day May 6, Lori Derauf and Jenni Schmidt spent the day not planning itinerary or booking tours but helping their clients through cancellations.
The two travel advisors at Vacation Designers in Waunakee said they have helped 328 people who have canceled trips during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Of that, there were 328 different trip components we had to call and request refunds on. We’re pretty busy doing all that,” Derauf said.
Only one actually wanted to travel – a client whose daughter was having a baby and needed to travel from Hawaii to North Carolina and back.
Still, travel plans are on the books for fall, and Derauf and her fellow advisors hope those will materialize.
During this time, clients are seeing first-hand how the travel advisors can help them when plans change.
“We’ve proven that we have our clients’ back because of the different situations that have happened and coaching and the guiding that we’ve done, when their grand travels have not been able to happen for whatever reason, whether they’ve been canceled, or the client just didn’t feel comfortable at the time that things just started to get a little bit uncertain,” Schmitt said.
Derauf added that they have guided their clients through the timing of cancellation. If the traveler pulls out too early, they may not get the best package.
“If I have a feeling it will cancel automatically, it’s best for them to wait. Instead of qualifying for a credit, they might get a refund, or they might get a percentage more than their trip cost to be booked,” Derauf said.
Vacation Designers is hanging in there. Derauf said this is a big dip in the industry, but she has worked in it for several decades and knows eventually, people will travel again.
“It seems like Americans are just unlikely to give up that enrichment and joy of travel. People are going to want to travel as soon as they feel it’s safe for them,” Schmitt added.
Exactly when that will be remains unclear.
Derauf said they are on webinars with airlines, cruise lines and the American Society of Travel agents on a daily basis. She noted that Disney Cruise Lines still has cruises for June 18 that haven’t canceled.
“We have some cruise lines, they don’t know when they’ll be back on the water. I think some of them are just gauging day by day how things are going, and if this opening up of states is going to cause a big backlash with the virus and they might have to wait a little bit longer,” Derauf said.
While some clients want to book trips for late summer and fall, Derauf said it may be best to wait on those plans. Derauf asked if people would want to go to Napa Valley if all of the vineyards were closed.
“We want to make sure that the experience, when they get somewhere, will be what they deserve and what they have saved up their vacation time and money for,” Derauf said.
Schmitt predicted more people will drive to destinations this summer to visit mountains and forests for experiences with less of an impact or crowded spaces.
As for making long-range travel plans, the travel advisors say they are getting inquiries for 2021.
“Now would be a good time to be looking at 2021,” Derauf said, adding that the river cruises will fill up fast because so many are delaying their travel plans.
Schmitt said in the post-COVID-19 world, she thinks people will see the value of travel advisors more than they have in the past.
“Sometimes, that might be advising them not to plan on anything based on what they want to do,” Derauf added.
Derauf said most of travel advisors’ compensation comes from suppliers like cruise lines and tour operators. They get paid usually within 30 days after a client starts their trip.
“If you can imagine, most of what we have been canceling right now, we’ve been working on for the last year without any compensation other than an up-front planning fee which is pretty minimal. And now we’re canceling and following up on refunds on all of these trips that we’ll never see any compensation for,” Derauf said.
Travel advisors operate within a different business model, she added, saying they will probably be among the last to get back to normal.
“It is challenging some days, but we’ve had good suppliers, we’ve had a lot of support from our clients, and we just know that it will be over at some point,” she added.
Like many, Schmitt and Derauf are anxious to travel again and have canceled four to six trips between them.
“We can’t wait to get back on the road again,” Derauf said. “I should be in Prague right now drinking a beer. It’ll all be good in the end. None of our friends or family or clients have had COVID-19, and we’re grateful for that.”
