A temporary use may have been found for the former South Street library that could meet the needs of Waunakee families, along with a local child care provider.
The owner of Leap Academy, which is located just across the street from the former library, has proposed leasing it from October through December to provide additional space for pre-kindergarten students.
The Waunakee Village Board had planned to eventually move Village Hall into the former library. The village had requested proposals in an effort to sell the existing Village Hall.
But Village Administrator Todd Schmidt told the village board at their meeting Monday that the economy had taken a turn due to the pandemic, halting developer interest, and the library building has been left vacant.
Leap Academy owner Maria Fitz-Gibbon had expressed interest in the library building and approached Schmidt when the Waunakee school district was in the process of deciding whether students would return back to class.
The property has a deed restriction stipulating that if the site is not used for institutional uses, the parking reverts to school district property. The lease would be feasible only if the school district waives that restriction, Schmidt said.
Fitz-Gibbon said she has seen an increased demand for pre-k students, and with all of the COVID-19 procedures in place, has kept groups small.
“But the building can only hold so many people,” she said about her current location. “I feel this would provide a service to our community and help out a business at the same time.”
Fitz-Gibbon said enrollment at her facility is changing hourly and is currently unpredictable but felt she could lease the space from October through December.
Village Trustee Bill Ranum asked if the village board is required to advertise the lease option to others.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier said the village does not need to put the lease to bid, saying it would be short-term and would benefit the community.
Schmidt added he had not heard from other child care providers seeking space, but that it was not advertised.
Trustee Gary Herzberg said he doesn’t like seeing the building sit empty.
Trustee Nila Frye, who worked for many years as a licensed child care provider, agreed.
“It would be a huge service at this time, and I’m happy to see that,” Frye said.
A memo from Schmidt to the village board notes that the annual expenses related to maintain the building are estimated at over $13,000 per year. Fitz-Gibbon’s proposal offers 15 percent of Leap Academy’s income to lease the top half of the building, estimated at between $2,000 and $4,800 per month. Her proposal states that she would like the option to extend the lease into the spring if a need exists and all parties agree.
Trustees asked if Fitz-Gibbon would use the entire building. Her plan is to use the top floor initially and potentially the entire space, she said. But if she were not using the lower level, Fitz-Gibbon said she would be open to another tenant renting that from the village.
Asked about the responsibilities for maintenance in the lease, Kleinmaier said usually the landlord takes care of those. Kleinmaier and Schmidt could work on a lease to present to the board for action at its Sept. 8 meeting, he said.
But Schmidt said with families seeking to enroll, Fitz-Gibbon may need an answer before then.
“I need to have some certainty,” Fitz-Gibbon said. “People are panicked right now.”
Fitz-Gibbon added that the building would need to be licensed and inspected by the Department of Children and Families.
“I would like to give Maria [Fitz-Gibbon] as much time as possible to jump through the hoops,” Frye said, recommending that village staff work on the lease with the board’s approval.
Trustee Bill Ranum, who is a family physician, asked if the village could be held in any way responsible if the COVID-19 virus were to spread from the facility.
Fitz-Gibbon said she follows strict pandemic protocols, with parents kept from entering the building and children’s temperatures checked. Leap Academy has had no cases of the virus, she said.
The village board authorized Schmidt and Kleinmaier to work on the lease and finalize it conditioned upon the school district waiving the deed restriction related to parking.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
-presented Don Brausen, manager of the Waunakee Ice Pond, with the Friend of the Community Award.
-heard an update on road construction, both public and private projects. Asked about the Hy-Vee project, Village President Chris Zellner said it is on track to be completed in the fall of 2021. Hy-Vee took some to time to re-evaluate the restaurant portion of the store due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with pick-up and delivery areas.
-heard an update from the village clerk regarding elections during the pandemic. Clerk Caitlin Stene said the village has funds in the budget to cover election costs. She noted that those concerned with postal service delays can drop absentee ballots off in a drop box outside Village Hall.
-approved a $15,000 request to partner with the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce on a marketing program for local businesses.
-discussed financing arrangements to replace Engine 2 with the Waunakee Area Fire District.
-allowed the owner of dog determined by the Waunakee Police Department to be dangerous 45 days to remove the dog from the village.
-approved an application for the village to work with the UW UniverCity program focusing on race relations, social justice and civility programming.
