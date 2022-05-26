One Community Bank has announced the recent promotion of Corey Randl to Senior Assistant Vice President Mortgage Loan Officer of its Waunakee location!
“Corey Randl has been with OCB for over two years and has been a major contributor to the Mortgage Department’s growth and success. Corey actively engages with his clients and team members to provide exceptional service and timely closings. Corey is forward thinking and actively participates in sales strategy meetings which has resulted in him being the top producing Mortgage Lender for OCB” said Brian O'Handley, Senior Vice President – Head of Mortgage Lending.
Corey has been in real estate and real estate finance industries since 2004, due to his father and father-in-law inspiring him to join in these industries. He has a passion for helping others, whether it is purchasing their first home, building their dream home, or refinancing. He enjoys guiding his clients to a successful closing.
“I love building relationships with my clients and providing them with the best client service” exclaimed Corey.
Corey is also passionate about the Waunakee community. He has volunteered with the Waunakee Chamber and Rotary since 2008. He received the Young Professional of the Year award in 2015 for the Waunakee community as well.
In his free time, Corey enjoys playing golf, coaching his daughters’ sports teams, traveling with his family, and cheering on Wisconsin sports teams.