Fifteen years ago, Christian Life Assembly of God Church stepped in to coordinate the annual Waunakee Garage Sale Days when the Waunakee Jaycees passed on the tradition.
For the past decade and half, Becky Allen, with help from husband Pastor Leonard Allen and about a dozen church members, have coordinated the map and other details of the longstanding event here, growing it with a website and Facebook page. Each year in Waunakee, thousands of people visit the village to shop the sales, always held the Thursday through Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend.
This year, the Allens are passing on the torch, with the Waunakee Tribune and Optimist Club taking on the duties.
“We’re really grateful to all the people who helped carry it,” Becky Allen said.
The Tribune has overseen the map layout and printing for decades, using the same printer as the newspaper. Christian Life members have sold ads into the maps, then distributed the printed copies to local businesses. They’ve also delivered the signs to homes to advertise their sales, helping ensure shoppers can find them.
The Allens always saw this as a service to the community. They also worked with local businesses on the advertising, with any proceeds going to the church. The Allens noted that after all expenses, the net revenue from the map’s production added up to about $1,000 per year to be reinvested in the community.
Still, the event itself contributed to the community in many other ways.
“It’s something that benefited all parts of the community,” Becky Allen said about the event. “To us, this has been a journey of service to the community.”
Maps made available to Waunakee area businesses the Wednesday before the sales begin drive customers to those stores. Businesses that advertise attract customers from throughout the region as well.
The sales themselves allow Waunakee residents to earn a little extra cash while downsizing. In turn, families find bargains for gently used clothing, home decor, tools, appliances and more. Even houses and vehicles have been sold during the weekend.
Those hungry shoppers also head to local establishments to rest and rejuvenate during the weekend.
The Allens have estimated about 800 homes open their garages for sales; about 300 list theirs in the map.
Nonprofits have also seen a benefit. Community organizations host sales for the American Cancer Society and other medical research groups. The Lions Club has hosted a food stand, and unsold items are often donated to St. Vincent de Paul and other nonprofits. Throughout the three-day event, the village’s atmosphere becomes a little festive with all of the activity.
The Allens said they approached other service organizations as they looked to pass on the torch, but so far, none have stepped up.
“People just seem to be really intimidated by all that’s involved,” Leonard Allen said. He added that Becky has done most of the work herself, while a small cadre of volunteers from the church helped.
Likely, garage sale shoppers won’t notice that the event has new coordinators this year, working under Becky Allen’s experienced guidance. As it has for decades, Garage Sale Days will offer a chance for serious spring cleaning and bargain hunting, plus a little fun as community members reconnect following a long winter.