In an effort to keep Waunakee’s businesses top of mind for area residents, even while some are closed, the Rally Around Waunakee campaign will continue through the end of May.
Initiated by Waunakee booster clubs in April, the Rally Around Waunakee was launched with grants for local businesses, along with gift cards provided to restaurants as an incentive to keep customers returning for curb-side pick-up. Booster clubs used some of their budget to start the campaign as a way of giving back to businesses that had always supported them. They then began a GoFundMe page to raise additional funds.
At the end of April, the Rally looked to button up its campaign and provide the remaining funds raised through the GoFundMe page to businesses that applied.
The organizers then reached out to the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce to keep the momentum going.
“They didn’t have anything specific in mind except if the Chamber and the village wanted to carry it on,” said Ellen Schaaf, Waunakee Chamber of Commerce director.
At the same time, TDS representatives contacted the Chamber to express their support for the Rally and the Waunakee Strong campaign organized by the Chamber.
Together, the Chamber and TDS have taken on the campaign and launched “Let’s Continue to Rally,” a way for Waunakee residents to show their love for their favorite local businesses or their own place of business through May 31.
Participants can share a “selfie” in front of the business or a receipt, a purchased item or gift card from there, or a chalk drawing of the business on the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce Facebook page to be entered into a weekly drawing.
Two winners each week will be selected to receive a $50 WaunaBucks gift certificate sponsored by TDS. On May 31, the Facebook post with the most likes will receive a $100 WaunaBucks gift certificate.
“We’re hoping this concept kind of takes off and we get some similar ideas throughout the summer on how to continue to rally and help the community get through COVID,” Schaaf said.
The idea is to keep Waunakee businesses in the forefront now that they’re unable to operate in full capacity.
It allows the community to “get out there and show their love and show their support,” Schaaf said.
She said the WaunaBucks concept, with funds spent only at local businesses, has also been taken to a new level, adding, “which is great because we know that money will stay in the community.”
The Chamber hopes to do other Rally campaigns throughout the summer and to work with sponsors on other ideas.
Right now the Chamber and village are working on a marketing campaign for businesses when they do reopen, possibly as early as late May, when Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order expires, Schaaf said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.