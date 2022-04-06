Any day now, Craig Clickner should learn whether the business he co-founded will advance to Phase 2 of the Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
The Waunakee entrepreneur is the co-owner of Simply Automate, Inc., a firm that builds software “bots” to automate repetitive processes like invoicing or payroll for companies. It is one of 55 businesses from 24 Wisconsin communities to advance to the semifinal round of the contest. In early April, Phase 2 judging will result in about two dozen being chosen for the next phase.
Simply Automate was the brainchild of Wilton Rogers, who turned to Clickner for help with the business model. Clickner has a background in finance and had appeared on Rogers’ Business Empowerment podcast after writing a book with his wife, Carrie Bohlig.
Simply Automate is also one of several start-ups created in part to help companies respond to the post-COVID workplace, completing tasks “that are very expensive to hire people to do,” Clickner said.
“As you know, the labor pool right now is really tight. It’s a way to bridge that gap, and frankly, a way to have a computer do things they can do better than humans,” he added.
Clickner used the example of school attendance at a charter school. If a student were absent, a teacher would have to notify an administrator, who would then send an email to the parent. To save a step in the process, a bot could be built so that just entering the absence into a program would trigger automated emails to the parent.
Such systems have been used by large billion-dollar-plus companies for years, Clickner said, but for small and mid-market companies, they have been unattainable. Simply Automate has found a way to make the technology more affordable for those companies, Clickner said.
Simply Automate built one bot for Patriot Properties in Waunakee, then went on to build another three, Clickner said. When companies put these bots to use, they are not only spared having to hire staff but can then put their existing labor to use for more creative or enterprising tasks, he said.
“It’s a pretty cool way to have people do things that are more rewarding,” Clickner said.
The bots can work 24/7 and never make a mistake.
During Simply Automate’s initial consultation with a prospective client, they figure out the labor costs that could be saved to see if the product would offer a quantifiable value. If not, they do not proceed with the work.
Of Simply Automate’s 24 clients, 90% have upgraded, adding additional services.
Clickner and his wife have a knack for building businesses, and just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they began writing a book titled “So You Want to Start a Side Hustle.”
“Once the pandemic hit we got a lot of takers wanting to push it out,” Clickner said. McGraw Hill was the publisher, and Clickner said the editing process was brutal.
Clickner, who has a finance background, and his wife own several companies, he said, and he encourages others to look for their “side hustles.” He said entrepreneurship is about taking manageable, calculated risks while trying something you’re interested in.
Clickner and his team at Simply Automate believe the project has a good chance of making it to the second round.
“We have a product making money, and we’re almost running breakeven, so now we’re pitching for venture capital, now that we have sort of a proven model that works so we can ramp up our staffing,” Clickner said.
Once the judging is completed, the entries will be available for inspection through accredited investors through the Wisconsin Technology Council Investor Networks, which includes angel networks, early-stage funds, corporate funds and others.