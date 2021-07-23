The 50th Annual Meat Animal Sale at the 2021 Dane County Fair grossed $151,215.45, according to Dane County Meat Animal Sale officials.
The sale attracted wide community support with a total of 71 animals sold in the sale: 17 sheep, 23 hogs, and 31 steers. Sheep averaged $9.66 per pound, hogs averaged $5.75 per pound, and steers averaged $2.38 per pound.
The Grand Champion Market Barrow was shown by Girish Russell of Brooklyn and was sold to Woodman's for a price of $7.50 per pound. Kayser Ford Lincoln purchased the Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow, also shown by Girish Russell of Brooklyn, for $7 per pound.
The Grand Champion Market Lamb, shown by Leah Huchthausen of Stoughton, was sold to Stoughton FFA Alumni for $13 per pound. The Reserve Champion Market Lamb, shown by Emma Haag of Oregon, was purchased by Payne & Dolan Inc, for $16.50 per pound.
The Grand Champion Steer, shown by Girish Russell of Brooklyn, was purchased by Woodman’s for $3.50 per pound. The Reserve Grand Champion Steer exhibited by Justin Pauli of Belleville was purchased by Woodman's for $3.25 per pound.
The Top Ten Buyers at this year’s sale were:
1. Woodman’s - $17,485.95
2. Blue Star Dairy Middleton LLC - $10,541.00
3. R-Acres Dairy - $9,014.75
4. Badger State Ethanol - $8,541.25
5. Waunakee Vet Service - $7,585.75
6. Farmers & Merchants Union Bank - $7,086.75
7. Lodi Veterinary Care - $6,778.50
8. Hoesly's Meat Inc - $6,252.25
9. Lorenz Masonry Inc - $5,918.00
10. Farm-N-Barmans LLC - $ 5,519.00