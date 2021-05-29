Indicating that no construction updates are available to share at this time, Hy-Vee representatives have declined an invitation from the Waunakee president and village administration to attend a meeting in the near future.
Waunakee Village Administrator Todd Schmidt shared Hy-Vee’s response to the invitation with the Tribune.
“Please know that we remain committed to building a new store in Waunakee. Due to the impact of COVID-19 and several other factors, we have had to reevaluate construction timelines for the projects we have in our pipeline,” Kacie Bonjour, Hy-Vee’s director of real estate stated in the reply.
The reply indicates a large increase in online grocery orders, prompting the company to make changes at existing stores to alleviate traffic concerns.
The letter notes that representatives will meet with village officials when they have a better timeframe for the Waunakee store project.