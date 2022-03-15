Waunakee Plan Commissioners recommended approval of three projects within the Woodland Crest development Monday prior to the Waunakee-Westport Joint Plan Commission’s consideration of them Tuesday.
The presentations at the March 14 Waunakee plan commission meeting offered a glimpse into how the mixed-use development will look once it is built out. Recommended for approval is a plan for Christian Brothers Automotive Repair on Lot 3, on Sarah Lane, a multi-tenant commercial building at the corner of Century Avenue and Peaceful Valley Parkway, and a multi-family complex at the corner of Peaceful Valley Parkway and Simon Crestway.
Much of the discussion focused on the multi-tenant commercial building closest to Century Avenue, one of the main thoroughfares into Waunakee. Village Planning Consultant Jason Valerius encouraged the developer, Kraemer Development, to include a design element that differentiates it from the recently built-out site where Eno Vino, Sherwin Williams and other retailers will be located.
Valerius noted that the 13,600-square-foot building is in a prominent site and urged the developer to incorporate a distinguishing feature on the southern-facing storefront. But developer Jeff Kraemer said the specific implementation plan follows the General Development Plan’s (GDP) guidance.
“It talks about having consistency and complementary buildings, so that’s what we created,” Kraemer said. “When we brought the site into the GDP, there’s nothing in the GDP that says this site should be treated differently than another site.”
Kraemer noted that developments he has worked on in other communities offered more specific details about the expectations for things like building materials.
“This, there’s a lot of subjectivity, which is kind of tough to deal with if you’re sitting on my side,” Kraemer said.
He noted that the building’s elevation will be greater than the neighboring structures, including the Dean Clinic. Kraemer said the development team has received compliments on the recently built structures, as well.
Plan Commissioner Brian Malich said he could see both the village staff’s perspective and the developer’s, saying he liked the palette and design, but he wondered if the plan could be tweaked a bit.
Valerius recommended raising the roof on the storefront a foot or two, and the developers agreed.
“We’re looking to just emphasize without a complete redo,” Valerius said, giving the developers some discretion on the height adjustment. “It needs to work.”
Another architectural change was suggested to break up part of the façade that will face the 78-unit multi-tenant structure nearby.
In their discussion of that apartment complex, staff also recommended a design change to vary the color of the mostly gray building. Two gables of the building are shown in a rust red color; staff recommended bolder color on all of the gables.
Plan commissioners also asked about the three-story building’s elevation and learned it will have a similar feel to The Laurel apartment complex.
Another condition for approval was related to the accesses to each of the projects, requiring those accesses be in place before occupancy permits were issued.