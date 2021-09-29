A groundbreaking celebration is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1, at noon to commemorate the beginning of construction on a new 200,000-square-foot warehouse for Octopi at 1130 Uniek Dr.
The new facility will be developed by SARA Investment Real Estate and leased to Octopi who will be expanding operations from their main building across the street. The new building is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022 and will house a variety packaging line, shipping, and receiving operations for the brewery. The building will feature 14 loading docks, a 14,000-square-foot cooler, a 5,000-square-foot freezer, 20,000 square feet of office space and 161,000 square feet of open warehouse space.
The building has been designed by Aro Eberle and the general contractor will be Vogel Bros. Building Co.
“This is a tremendous project, and we are excited to partner with Octopi to help grow their business," said Eric Schwartz, President and CEO of SARA Investment Real Estate. “We are especially proud of the hard work that the design team and our general contractor have put in to control the challenging market dynamics currently occurring.”
SARA Investment Real Estate was founded in 1997 and specializes in real estate solutions through relationships with investors, tenants, and business associates.
Isaac Showaki, President of Octopi indicated, added, “This building is a critical component to the continued fast growth of Octopi and will help us expand our capabilities for 2022.”
Octopi is a renowned beverage co-packer that offers contract services for regional and multi-national clients. Octopi specializes in beverage products and beverage innovation.
Community members are invited to attend the groundbreaking event.