A proposal to rezone the Nau-Ti-Gal property on Westport Road to develop a six-story, 140-unit apartment building was, as predicted by the town administration, a “hard sell” during the initial consultation before Westport’s plan commission.
Each of the commissioners voiced concerns about the proposal, including the mass of the structures, density, compatibility with the town’s land use, stormwater runoff and traffic.
Brad Zellner, a partner in the development firm LZ Ventures, along with Duane Johnson of Knothe & Bruce Architects, LLC, presented the concept for the four-acre site, noting it is just east of the Hanson’s Landing four-story building near another residential three-story building. The site is currently zoned for business use, and would require a rezone for multi-family housing.
The design includes two 70-unit apartment buildings with a common area and pool between them. Two surface parking lots with three-story enclosed parking under the three-story buildings would offer 204 stalls, 140 enclosed and 64 on the surface, Johnson said, calling the number adequate to support 140 units.
Westport Town Board and Plan Commission Chair Ken Sipsma asked if the project was within the road setbacks and conformed to the town’s shoreline-zoning code.
Johnson said the design for the project is not that complete, but the developers are working with a civil engineer on the stormwater requirements.
Commissioner John Cuccia asked about the strategy for the building’s foundation and was told that options were being explored.
Density was another concern, Commissioner Dennis Tande said.
“Six stories is quite an impressive visual impact on this area,” Tande added.
Sipsma noted that the town’s land-use plan calls for commercial use.
“You're asking for us to change the land use,” he said, adding so far, the proposal fails to include road setbacks or stormwater management plans.
“The height is totally incompatible for the neighborhood,” Sipsma added.
While the surrounding neighborhood is residential, Sipsma said this design is not compatible.
“The mass, the density are just not consistent with the neighborhood. It’s too big and it’s too dense,” Sipsma noted.
The preference is a commercial use at the site to serve the neighborhood, Sipsma said.
Cuccia said the design is out of context with the Yahara riverfront neighborhood, where buildings have gables and a nautical look. Also, the additional impervious surface area might require a retention pond, Cuccia said. He also expressed concern for Westport Road, noting it would be “destroyed with that much heavy construction.”
Commissioner Cynthia Kennedy agreed that a retention pond may be needed.
The current Nau-T-Gal site also provides public access to the Yahara River, Commissioner Amy Freidig pointed out, adding she was interested in the development’s potential effect on the river and the Cherokee Marsh area.
Chris Moore said he shared his fellow plan commissioners’ concerns. A member of the town’s historic preservation committee, Moore pointed out that the site has served as a commercial business since 1861.
“The site and location is known as a communal place for the town,” Moore said.
The Nau-Ti-Gal has operated at the site since 1982. Prior to that it was Hanson’s Landing, a tavern.
Unlike much of Westport, which falls under the Village of Waunakee or the City of Middleton zoning, the Westport Road site is within the town’s zoning area. Both Sipsma and Cuccia are on the town board, which would have final say over the rezone. Sipsma invited LZ Ventures to resubmit a revised plan for the commission to consider.
Zellner called the initial consultation on the rezone helpful.
“We will go to work,” Zellner said. “We’ve had a pretty good history of getting to a good compromise that people are pretty happy with.”
Zellner added he would like to see public comments that have been submitted. About 25 people attended the plan commission meeting. As he opened the meeting, Sipsma announced it was not a public hearing and included no public comment section for items on the agenda.
Kennedy also recommended LZ Ventures reach out to surrounding homeowners associations about the project.