A rumor circulating that Hy-Vee is no longer planning to build in Waunakee is just that – a rumor.
After a reader contacted the Tribune office asking why the Tribune had not reported Hy-Vee’s alleged change in plans, the newspaper reached out to Hy-Vee’s office in Des Moines, Iowa.
Christina Gayman, public relations director, told the Tribune in an email that the rumor is not true. Gayman would not comment further when asked if any changes to the project were planned.
Dennis Steinkraus of Forward Development Group, developer of Woodland Crest, where Hy-Vee will be located, also said there was no truth to the rumor.
“They’re committed,” Steinkraus said, adding that Hy-Vee is completing the project on schedule.
Hy-Vee has received approvals to build a 58,000-square-foot grocery store on the east side of Hwy. Q at Woodland Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.