The Madison Area Builders Association ("MABA") has announced that after weeks of discussion with Madison & Dane County Public Health officials (“Public Health”) that Public Health has provided approval and procedural guidelines for the Parade of Homes to occur in accordance with Forward Dane phases and social distancing guidelines.
The Parade will occur June 19-28, 2020 and feature 21 expertly constructed homes across five sought-after neighborhoods in Dane County. Parade of Homes sites will be in Carriage Ridge, in the Town of Westport, and Westbridge in the Village of Waunake, along with Fahey Fields in Fitchburg, Savannah Brooks in DeForest and Windsor Gardens in Windsor
"MABA recognizes the current situation facing the local community and is making health and safety for our Parade attendees, staff, and builders our utmost priority for the duration of the event," the announcement statees.
In accordance with public health guidelines during this time, precautions at Parade of Home sites will include, but are not limited to:
● Limiting attendees into each home (10 max) and into each Parade site (50 max) within Phase 1. Ticket takers will track the number of attendees in the Parade site at a time and allow no more individuals in than is allowed under Forward Dane. Builders will be limiting the number of attendees into each individual home.
● New Processes to limit physical interactions with staff and products, including using electronic QR codes to provide information versus paper ballots or paper information.
● Daily cleaning with PureX within each home by builders. As well as intermittent cleaning during the hours of the show using the PureX solution.
● Limiting touch points, like door handles by removing some doors and furniture from the homes. Roping off high touch areas.
● Providing hand sanitizer at the entry of each home and the Parade sites.
● Highly encouraging wearing of masks by all attendees and having all ticket taker staff mandated to wear masks and gloves.
● Requiring social distancing and recommending one-way traffic through homes.
● Employees and attendees who have a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home and not attend the Parade of Homes in person.
"It is our hope that the current health crisis continues to improve and that the Parade of Homes can be a first step back to normalcy. On behalf of all those involved in the Madison Area Builders Association and the Parade of Homes, we hope for continued health and safety," the announcement states.
