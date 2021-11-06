Waunakee’s longest established business, Michael F. Simon Builders, has been named a local winner in the 2021 NARI of Madison Contractor of the Year (CotY) Award competition in several categories. Twenty-seven projects were entered totaling almost $7 Million dollars in value. The awards are part of an annual competition held by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI).
The Celebrating Excellence Awards Evening is widely considered to be the premier event of the year in the remodeling industry. The event was attended virtually by the industry’s elite. Contractors from the Madison area vie for CotY Awards on an annual basis. All projects submitted for judging were an improvement or an addition to an existing structure. Competing projects were completed between December 1, 2019 and September 30th, 2021. An impartial panel of judges who are experts within the industry and associated fields selected winners based on each entrant’s “before and after” photography and project description, problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, degree of difficulty and entry presentation.
Michael F. Simon Builders was awarded first place in the Residential Interior Element over $30,000, Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living under $100,000, Residential Detached Structure, Residential Addition $100,000 to $250,000, and the Residential Exterior $50,000-$100,000 categories.
Trophies were awarded at the 2021 Celebrating Excellence Awards Evening in Middleton on Oct. 28, 2021. To be considered for a CotY Award, a company must be a NARI member in good standing. NARI members represent an elite group from the approximately 800,000 companies and individuals in the U.S. identifying themselves as remodelers.