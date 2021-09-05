Village of Waunakee growth continues with homes, shops, industry

Each year on average, the Village of Waunakee’s population grows by between 400-500 residents. The 2020 census reported the population at 14,399.
As the village has grown, so has the staff, and at their Sept. 2 meeting, Waunakee Rotarians had a chance to meet Tim Semmann, the recently hired community development director. Village Administrator Todd Schmidt introduced Semmann to the club, so he could give an update on the latest commercial and residential development.
Semmann started in his new role a little over two months ago and was previously the planning director with the city of Sun Prairie, a community that has seen a great deal of growth and development.
“When this position came up, I saw this as a great opportunity. This is a great community with what’s happened here to this point. I hope I can be part of directing and overseeing a lot of good growth in the future,” Semmann told the club.
Housing
Housing demand is high in Waunakee, and this past year, the village saw the highest number of building permits since the early 2000s. Schmidt said 109 permits for single-family homes have been issued.
In August, the Department of Revenue released its equalized values, and not surprisingly, real estate values grew about 7% over the last year for a total value of $2.3 billion. Residential value represents 82.8% of the $2.3 billion; commercial and manufacturing values combined represent about 16.5 percent of the total.
Currently, the village has 65 full-time employees, not counting the Fire Department, EMS or Waunakee Utilities.
A number of new single-family housing developments are currently in the building stages. Semmann listed those, along with the number of new homes: Westbridge, 283; Arboretum Village, 112; Kilkenny Farms, 383, Westview Meadows, 130; and Heritage Hills, 478.
Multi-family housing is an evolving landscape in Waunakee, Semmann said. Recently completed projects and the number of units include: Lamphouse, 101; Madison and Main, 74; and Laurel in Kilkenny, 82. Construction is now underway for the 50-unit Village on Main just west of McDonald’s.
Under review is a plan for a 94-unit building on Simon Crestway, now at the concept stage. Also, in Heritage Hills, the plan commission recently approved a 200-unit multi-family complex. Semmann said he expects grading there this year, with construction of the first phase in 2022. The total ratio of single-family to multi-family homes in the new neighborhoods is at 2-to-1, he said.
“Waunakee continues, based on the evidence, to be a very desirable community for single-family development, but there is a lot of demand for multi-family development,” Semmann said. Judging from interest shown by many multi-family developers, Semmann expects the demand to continue, he said.
Other growth
Semmann also mapped out the commercial development underway along Hwy. Q in the Woodland Crest subdivision. That’s where the elusive and much desired Hy-Vee grocery is planned. Semmann has already received questions from residents about it and reached out to the grocery corporation for an update, he said.
But also in that development is a building under construction for new tenants, including the upscale tapas-and-wine restaurant Eno Vino, Noodles and Company, Shopko Optical and Sherwin Williams.
Semmann said he has seen interest in the corridor, including from a hotelier.
Industrial growth is occurring, too, as Octopi is building a 200,000-square-foot addition on Uniek Drive. Several other lots in that area have been sold, and currently under construction are David’s Certified Auto Repair and Robotics Automation Systems.
“Our business and industrial park is filling up, so we’re starting to examine where do we go from here, because people are still interested in Waunakee from a business and industrial standpoint,” Semmann said.
Land owned by Statz Implement is being annexed to the village.
The downtown business district is also evolving. To illustrate how far it has come, Semmann and Schmidt showed an image of Main Street in 2013, with above-ground electrical lines. Today, those lines are buried and the redeveloped area features a brewery, apartment buildings with shops below, decorative lighting and street furniture. Schmidt said he loves hearing citizens talk about taking people to see their town’s Main Street, and that the village has much to be proud of.
The Main Street revitalization took years of committee meetings, budgeting and work with the Department of Transportation, and Schmidt credited the work of many.
Semmann will lead a West District visioning process, asking residents what they would like to see for the area around Century Avenue to find direction as developers express interest in redeveloping sites there.
“We stand on the shoulders of those who stood before us, and now are the shoulders of those ahead of us,” Semmann said, as village staff begin the process of planning Waunakee’s future.