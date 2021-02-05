After months of negotiation, the Village of Waunakee and owners of Octopi Brewery have finalized development agreements, including Tax Incremental Finance assistance, for the expansion of the brewhouse and a new production facility.
Octopi plans to expand its existing contract brewery on Uniek Drive. The owners have a purchase agreement in place with Tormach, with a plan to build a new production facility for packaging and shipping across the street from the existing site.
The village had approved Tax Incremental Finance district 9 (TID) for Tormach, but after Tormach decided not to move forward with its project due to changing market conditions, Octopi proposed TID 9 be amended to assist with the expansion plans.
In November, the Joint Review Board approved the TID amendment on a 4-1 vote. It will provide approximately $3 million to assist with Octopi’s approximately $68 million project. Octopi is seeking to build a 200,000-square-foot warehouse and canning line, and expand the brewhouse where beverages are produced.
The village board approved two different developers agreements for each project, with $1,785,000 in TIF assistance for the warehouse project, and $1,190,000 for the brewery expansion. Each agreement provides protections to the village in the event Octopi sells either of the properties during the TID’s life.
The TID is considered a “pay-go,” meaning that the tax increment from the increased value of the properties as they develop will be provided back to the developer to fund the project costs.
