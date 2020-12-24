New home construction has remained at a steady and relatively moderate pace in Waunakee over the past few years, according to a list of permits supplied to the Tribune by village staff.
In 2020, through Dec. 16, the village issued 71 permits for new homes, with many in the Kilkenny and Westbridge subdivisions, along with others in Veridian’s Heritage Hills toward the end of the year.
The number increased slightly from 2019, when builders received 61 permits for new single-family home construction and remains well below a long-held policy of keeping the number of new homes built annually at an average of about 125. In 2018, 75 permits were issued.
In the two years prior, building permits were issued for 95 new homes (2017) and 101 new homes (2016).
The list of building permits also reveals commercial expansion projects for El Charro and Karls Family Dental, along with build-outs in other multi-tenant buildings for new businesses. A permit for a Chinese take-out restaurant was also issued on South Street, where the Waunakee Tribune was formerly located.
Permits for new commercial construction this past year included Kwik Trip on Water Wheel Drive, Jimmy John’s, also on Water Wheel Drive, and Trending Now on Uniek Drive.
Waunakee homeowners appear to be energy conscious, with 16 permits for solar panels issued during 2020. The list also includes a number of remodeling and basement-finish projects.
