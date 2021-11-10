The Waunakee Plan Commission approved a site plan for a commercial addition to a Main Street home Monday.
The law firm, Dunn & West plans to renovate the home at 207 W. Main St., adjacent to the Moppet Playhouse child care center, to relocate the growing practice there. The site is zoned C1-D, which allows office use. Dunn & West Law Firm is currently located above Red Barn Company Store, on the second floor of the Village Crossing building.
“We are looking forward to continuing to operate in Waunakee. We’ve been in Waunakee in one form or another for about eight years now and we need to expand operations,” Dunn told the plan commission.
She added that the intent is to retain the building’s architecture while rehabilitating it to “make it a little more pleasant to look at and in line with the rest of Main Street.”
According to a staff memo to the commission, attached accessory buildings would be removed, along with a portion of the existing home, where new attached office space would be added. Seven parking stalls would be added to rear of the building, along the north side.
Asked when construction is expected to be complete, Dunn said the plan is to begin operating out of the new office building by August 2022.
Chris Zellner, village president and plan commission chair, asked how many clients visit the firm and said he is happy to see the firm expanding.
Dunn said the firm sees about one client per week at its office.
The site plan was approved with the condition that the landscape plan meet approval.
Also at Monday’s plan commission meeting, commissioners recommended approval of an Urban Services Extension application to extend public water and sewer services for the next phase of Veridian’s Heritage Hills subdivision.
Tim Semmann, Waunakee community development director, noted that the extension is consistent with the village’s comprehensive plan. The application will be reviewed by the Capital Area Regional Plan Commission (CARPC).