Dane County’s Zoning and Land Regulation Committee will hold a public hearing on a quarry expansion in the Town of Vienna.
Madison Sand and Gravel has requested a conditional use permit to expand its existing sand and gravel mineral extraction operation at Norway Grove Road and Hwy. I.
If approved, the CUP would allow the operation to expand onto 32 acres to the west and north between Hwy. V and Norway Grove School Road.
According to a staff report from the county, the operations on site will be excavating and hauling of material to be trucked across Norway Grove School Road for processing. Hours of operation will be 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The report notes there will be no onsite blasting, drilling, crushing, washing, fuel storage, asphalt batching or concrete maxing.
Materials stored on onsite will be stockpiled sand and gravel. No hazardous materials will be stored on site.
The town and the county have an extensive list of conditions under which the operation would be permitted.
The town board approved the quarry expansion at its Oct. 5 with the condition that Madison Sand and Gravel test wells for the five homes in close proximity to the site prior to operating it, then annually, and help repair any of the five wells if one fails.
The town is also requiring tree planting to provide a buffer and sound barrier for nearby homes.
If approved, the operation could expand by spring of 2021, according to Pamela Andros, senior planner with the county’s planning and development department. Andros said once the Dec. 22 meeting agenda is finalized, the staff report and application materials will be available on the county’s Legistar site at https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
The public hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Written testimony can be submitted within one week of the hearing (Dec. 15) to lane.roger@countyofdane.com. For more information, contact Roger Lane at the email above or by calling (608) 266-9078.
The Zoom meeting can be accessed at us02web.zoom.us/s/86011693346 or by phone at (888) 788-0099 with the web ID 860 1169-3346.
