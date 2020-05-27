Waunakee Community Bank, a branch of Oregon Community Bank, has announced the addition of Sue Beck to the bank as an Assistant Vice President Mortgage Loan Officer. Sue will help provide financing for residential home purchases, new construction and refinances in the Waunakee bank market.
“Sue brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to helping individuals and families in our local community enjoy the benefits of homeownership,” remarked Roger Erickson, Chief Mortgage Officer. “Sue has extensive experience in the financial industry since 2010, and she’s earned an exceptional reputation as a lending expert who puts clients first, providing guidance and careful attention from the application to closing process.”
“I am a strong believer in the power of community, and helping others plant their roots here by buying or building a home,” said Beck. “It’s just a good fit with my own personal philosophy to be part of a local, growing community bank who puts strong focus on the relationship and building mutual respect. ”
In her spare time, Sue enjoys spending time outdoors, biking and hiking the trails with her son, practicing yoga, and going to concerts with friends and family.
