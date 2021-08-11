Heritage Hills 200-unit apartment plan OK’d

Waunakee’s plan commission Monday approved a specific implementation plan (SIP) for a 200-unit apartment complex in the Heritage Hill subdivision.
Located on the southwest corner of the subdivision, bounded by Main and Division streets, High Hills would consist of four 2- to 3-story market-rate apartment buildings with underground parking and a freestanding clubhouse with a pool.
Prior to discussion of the High Hills SIP, the commission recommended village-board approval of a zoning ordinance amendment to reduce the minimum size of efficiency apartments from 600 square feet to 500 square feet.
High Hills includes 37 efficiencies, 88 one-bedroom and 75 two-bedroom units. Because the efficiencies are smaller than 600 square feet, approval of the SIP comes with the condition that the village board approves the zoning ordinance amendment. Staff presented information from other communities, noting none in Dane County have minimum efficiency sizes in their zoning codes.
In presenting the plan, Brian Munson of Veridian noted that they had worked closely with staff on the architecture.
“The group did a great job of developing nice, varied architecture with durable materials, broken roof lines, setback articulation really to try to create a project that is worthy of being at the gateway of our project and the community,” Munson said. “We really excited to be here tonight to take the next step to implementation.”
One of the concerns village staff registered in a memo related to traffic and the timing of improvements to Division Street. The village’s engineering consultant, Strand Associates, recommended a development agreement for those improvements be in place prior to approval of occupancy permits.
Among the recommendations from Strand for the Hwy. 19/113 intersection with Division Street are:
-extension of the westbound left-turn bay length to 250 feet.
-addition of a westbound right-turn bay of 150 feet.
-addition of a southbound left-turn bay of 150 feet.
Plan Commissioner Brian Malich asked about the timing of the road improvements.
Representatives from Veridian said they were working closely with the Department of Transportation and village staff on the design, and they were comfortable with the timing requested.
Commissioner Phil Willems said he believed the apartments will fulfill a need in Waunakee. Willems asked if Veridian staff were working to address the fire department’s request for mountable curbs in some areas, and Munson said they were.
Commissioner Gary Herzberg asked if any of the units would be accessible for individuals with disabilities and was told 2% would be.
As for the phasing, it is anticipated that the two buildings to the east, the club house and pool area would be built first. The remaining two buildings would follow, with the project driven by the pace of rentals. The first phase could be built in 2022, with the second in 2023.
Herzberg asked if the Waunakee Housing Study had identified a need for apartments in this price range.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said the study didn’t really dwell on market rate products, but the task force did talk about the “missing middle” housing category. The Veridian project addresses this with the twin home and some of the single-family homes, Schmidt said. The task force also recommended a mix of housing, as is found with the Heritage Hills plan.
Planning consultant Jason Valerius said he has seen “sustained demand for all housing types at all price points at the state level and local level, everywhere.”
Plan Commissioner and Village President Chris Zellner asked if blasting would be needed.
Munson said none is anticipated, but added if it is required for underground parking, it would not be extensive.
The plan shows a retention pond at the southwest corner of the site. Herzberg suggested that the village clarify the use of these ponds, noting that some residents have planted gardens next to them and encroached in other ways.
Other news:
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commission:
-approved an annexation agreement with Statz Family Partnership for approximately 27 acres of land on Hogan Road from the Town of Westport to the Village of Waunakee. The Capital Area Regional Plan Commission (CARPC) has approved an Urban Service Area extension request for the site.
-took no action on an ordinance amendment creating an airport overlay district at the Waunakee Airport. Staff is continuing to draft that amendment.