(MADISON) – Monona Bankshares, Inc., the holding company of Monona Bank, and S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for State Bank of Cross Plains (“SBCP”), jointly announced today they will combine in a merger of equals to create the largest bank headquartered in Dane County, Wisconsin, and the sixth largest bank headquartered in the State of Wisconsin, with almost $3 billion in combined assets.
The agreement and plan of merger was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and signed on March 14. The all-stock merger of equals is anticipated to close by the end of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of each company.
Both State Bank of Cross Plains and Monona Bank will continue to function independently until spring 2023, when the two banks are expected to fully merge and integrate and operate under a new name and brand. At such time, the combined bank will leverage the strengths of each bank and be better positioned to offer clients expanded services, more locations, and additional knowledgeable advisors.
SBCP President & CEO Jim L. Tubbs and Monona Bank President & CEO Paul Hoffmann agree on the importance of this strategic business combination to keep the spirit and values of community banking competitive. This merger enables the resulting organization to remain independent and local, ensuring continued commitment to, support of, and investment in local businesses and communities.
“This joint venture makes sense for many reasons, especially since both banks are locally owned and share a similar set of core values and leadership philosophies. The merger demonstrates a dedication to promoting opportunity and prosperity within our communities throughout South Central Wisconsin,” Hoffman said.
Tubbs added, “Both organizations believe strongly in the principles of independent community banking and want to preserve our fundamental beliefs that banking should be built on respectful and supportive relationships that encourage a local focus. When we invest in our neighbors, we enhance the entire community to be a stronger, more stable, and truly vibrant place to live and work.”
Once the merger is complete and the two banks fully integrate in spring 2023, the yet-to-be-named community bank will employ more than 400 associates across 17 communities around Madison and throughout South Central Wisconsin.
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as legal advisor and The Bank Advisory Group acted as financial advisor to S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren S.C. acted as legal advisor and Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to Monona Bankshares, Inc.