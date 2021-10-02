As the Village of Waunakee begins to consider creating Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) District #10 to grow its business park, Community Development Authority (CDA) members learned more about their role in the process last week.
For the first time in Waunakee, the CDA will be tasked with reviewing the TIF District project plan, a duty previously given to the plan commission. The village board approved reassigning the role to the CDA because the land use for the project site is already reflected in the comprehensive plan.
“The plan commission specializes in zoning and land use; the project plan is much more designed as a financial instrument and a financial mechanism,” village administrator Todd Schmidt told the CDA at its Sept. 21 meeting. He noted that the CDA members’ talents bring useful skills and abilities to the project plan.
Tax Increment Districts (TIDs) are created to provide financial assistance to an area to be developed. The existing value of the district is capped during the life of the district, and the added value from the new development goes to pay back the financing, rather than to the tax rolls. Once the TID expires, the taxing jurisdictions see an increase in tax increment from the new value.
The CDA will review MLG Capital’s application for TIF assistance. The brokerage firm previously worked with the village to grow the existing business park south of Hwy. 113/19 between Raemisch Road and Hogan Road. A TIF district, TID #3, was created to finance the infrastructure improvements – sewer-and-water service extensions and road improvements – needed for the new development. The expenditure period for TID #3 has expired, creating a need for a new TID to finance the improvements in an expanded area.
Tim Semmann, Waunakee’s community development director, noted that impetus is the desire to finance infrastructure costs within the undeveloped portion that MLG owns. The plan calls for connecting Frank H Street to Hogan Road, and extending utilities, sewer and water.
MLG is proposing a 46.5-acre overlay district located to the northeast of the existing business park, on land annexed to the village. According to a memo from MLG sent to the Waunakee Village Board in June, some of the prospective uses include a freestanding gymnastics training facility and a non-denominational church on six acres north of the current Frank H Street extension.
While no confirmed users are slated for the district, Schmidt told CDA members he believes MLG would not seek the TID unless they had “serious potential users.”
“They’re not at liberty to tell us who these users are. Sometimes they’ll give us general ideas,” Schmidt said.
CDA members saw a proposed timeline for the review process, with the anticipation that the project plan will be available from the village’s financial consultant, Ehlers, by Oct. 22.
According to the timeline, the public hearing on the project plan is anticipated to be Nov. 16 although that date could change. The Joint Review Board, composed of members from each of the taxing jurisdictions, is expected to review the plan on Nov. 4. That body will also also appoint a chair person, set its next meeting date, and hear an update on all of the village's TIDs.
In the past, the plan commission has made its recommendation to the village board on TID proposals after the public hearing. But CDA member Al Dassow pointed out that the CDA has been “slow and methodical.”
“We may not be able to decide that night,” Dassow said.
Chris Zellner, CDA member and village president, noted that the CDA may or may not be ready to make a recommendation after the public hearing, and a special meeting may be needed.
Semmann said staff are working with the consultant to determine whether the TID will be designated as a mixed-use district to include housing or an industrial district, and that the timeline could change. The village’s comprehensive plan would have to be amended to allow for housing, Schmidt noted.
The business park in Waunakee is about full. Octopi Brewing is building two more additions and has plans for future growth. David’s Certified Auto Repair and Robotic Automation are constructing new buildings to relocate into.
“Other community business that are expanding or want to expand, if we don’t have a spot for them, then they will be expanding out of Waunakee for their operations,” Zellner said.