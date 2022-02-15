The next two phases of Veridian Home’s Heritage Hills subdivision will likely begin this year, filling a demand in the current market.
The Waunakee Plan Commission voted to approve a specific implementation plan and final plat for the housing development at their meeting Monday. The approval came with an amendment to the general implementation plan for the development’s third phase at the northwest corner, abutting Division and Easy streets. The original plan included 35 single-family lots and was amended to allow for 38. The plan commission recommended village board approval of that amendment.
Approval for the third phase also came with a condition requiring utility easements be shown on the plat subject to approval by the village engineer.
Chris Ehlers of Veridian explained why the plan was changed, noting that home sites along Division Street were narrowed down.
“For our initial presentation with the village, we agreed to extend Division,” Ehlers said, adding that the timeline called for the extension in year three. Luxury estates originally planned to back up to Division Street may not be appropriate, he said.
“We said, let’s narrow those lots up a little bit to build a little more accurately priced houses along those homesites along Division,” Ehlers said, adding the lots will still be wider and deeper than others in the neighborhood. He described the home sites at the top of the hill as some of the nicest.
“We’re very excited to break through that price point, and then we’ll have all our price points covered with this final phase here,” Ehlers said.
This year, the Division Street extension will be graded then paved in 2023, he added.
At the southwest corner of the development, Ehlers noted that the entry monument was built and lit at Christmas time. This year, construction will begin on the multifamily complex overlooking Hwy. 19. Ehlers said all of the stone is onsite.
“Because we have all our own stone and areas to dump dirt, we will eliminate any trucks leaving the site with stone or hauling dirt out. It will all be contained on site,” he said. “That’s a huge reduction in traffic count and trucks on Division and Main Street.”
Some blasting will occur as utility lines are trenched later this summer, but Ehlers said that project will be much smaller and “should not be felt by anyone.”
More of the entry-level priced homes will be built to the south. Ehlers said those homes are sold out.
“Today we sold 64 houses out there. So it’s really taking off at all different price points; entry and first-time move-up is what we have now. As we get through these next phases, we’ll have second-time move up and more entry houses,” Ehlers said.
Ehlers added he was proud that the entry-level houses are being sold for about $50,000 to $60,000 less than the median sales price of a house in Dane County right now.
“So we are filling the void that was needed here in giving people the opportunity to buy their first home,” Ehlers said. Three retiree homes have also been sold, he added.
Two residents commented during the public-hearing portion, one expressing concern about traffic on Verleen Avenue and another remarking on the boring appearance of homes painted in various shades of blue and gray.
Village President and Plan Commission Chair Chris Zellner asked Village Trustee Nila Frye, a Verleen Avenue resident, if she felt the road would experience more traffic.
Noting that she is not a traffic engineer, Frye said she believed the extension of Division Street could take traffic off of Verleen.