Three Waunakee organizations have received contributions from the Milio’s Sandwiches “Local Matters” initiative that started in June at stores throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa to support communities that support Milio’s.
The launch kicked off with Milio’s Cuban Special. For every Cuban Special sold in June, July and August, Milio’s and its franchise partners donated $1.50 to local community organizations that have an impact on families and communities.
In Waunakee, those organizations were the Waunakee Public Library, MentalFitness4Teens and Northridge Church.
“Local Matters gives me a sense of pride in our community, and it’s a shift in culture for our entire staff. It gives us a common purpose beyond just providing high-quality sandwiches and friendly smiles to our customers,” said Gerald Helminski, Milio’s Sandwiches president.
Scott Mooney, a franchise partner in Waunakee, inspired the sandwich and the Local Matters initiative.
Along with the three Waunakee organizations, the Sauk County Humane Society in Baraboo and Rooted in Madison received contributions from the initiative in Wisconsin.
“The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library were honored to be a recipient of this very program for local nonprofits,” Jim Elvekrog, Waunakee Public Library treasurer said. “Many thanks for recognizing our organization and all the library programs we sponsor.”
The Local Matters initiative will continue with community sandwiches changing periodically. At the end of October, the sandwich is the Gourmet Ham & Cheese. The Wisconsin nonprofits to receive donations are Friends of the State Street Family in Madison, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection in Waunakee and Veterans Equine Trail Service in Baraboo and Sauk City.