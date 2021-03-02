Amidst fallout from the previous meeting, the Waunakee Village Board is continuing to work through the design of the Cohen-Esrey workforce housing proposal on West Main Street.
At the March 1 village board meeting, the village’s attorney, Bryan Kleinmaier, told the board and those watching online that the board’s deliberations fit within the parameters of developer’s timeline.
Cohen-Esrey Development Group has received a Low Income Housing Tax Credit from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, with the funds hinging on a groundbreaking by July 1. The board’s final approval of the developers’ agreement and a request for Tax incremental Finance (TIF) assistance is needed by late March or early April to meet that deadline.
Kleinmaier said the design will likely be discussed at the March 8 plan commission meeting. Afterwards, the board will consider the TIF agreement, Kleinmaier said.
At the board’s previous meeting, a closed-session discussion on Zoom was accidentally recorded, allowing members of the public to listen in, causing reaction on social media.
Brian Sweeney, development director at Cohen-Esrey, also heard trustees express concerns about safety during that closed session and reached out to them afterwards to offer a variety of solutions, he said.
Those included three- to four-foot metal fences between the building and the sidewalk preventing children from crossing West Main Street, where the speed limit is 35 mph.
The playground could also be fenced to ensure separation from the parking lot.
Creative, fun way finders could also encourage pedestrians to cross safely at the signalized crosswalk on Holiday Drive.
Other ideas included a connection to the conservancy to the west of the property, and Sweeney said the developer would be willing to consider a small park dedication fee.
As for comments related to the building design, Sweeney said, “Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, in all things,” adding that “we always have been, and we are, all ears as far as tweaking, color, etc.”
The board will see the next iteration at a future meeting, he said.
“We continue to have a conversation and make this building as drop-dead gorgeous as it can be, as close to a market-rate building, something everyone in Waunakee and the community can be very proud of,” Sweeney said.
Kleinmaier addressed a number of claims made on social media in reaction to board members’ comments during what was intended to be a closed session on Feb. 15.
He noted that similar safety and site plan concerns about the project had been expressed at previous open meetings.
As for claims that related to the federal fair housing act, Kleinmaier called them “unfounded.”
“I’m using that word because we are sitting in open session. If I was in a different situation, I would be using more colorful language,” Kleinmaier said.
The fair housing act prohibits municipalities from making zoning or land-use decisions that discriminate against people, he said.
“But the fact of the matter is, every single zoning and land use decision that the village board has made with respect to this project has approved the project,” Kleinmaier added.
The village board also adopted a resolution to extend Tax Incremental Finance District No. 2 for one year to fund affordable housing initiatives, but before committing all of the funding to this apartment proposal, asked for time to explore policies related to the specific use of TIF.
Kleinmaier then defended the board’s decision to discuss the conceptual development agreement and TIF assistance request for the project in closed session at the Feb. 15 meeting, noting that bargaining in such instances protects taxpayers. Developers who are aware of some village board members’ willingness to fund portions of a project have a greater advantage while bargaining, he added.
“The village board is trying to get the best project and product for the tax dollars,” Kleinmaier said.
Trustee Kristin Runge called some of the social media comments “polarizing,” adding they may discourage other community members from supporting similar projects.
Runge, a community development specialist with UW Extension, led Waunakee’s Housing Task Force before she was elected to the board in 2019.
“My personal experience has been at every single step of the way, the entire board and every member that is on the board now and has been on previous boards I’ve work with has been unequivocally supportive of affordable housing and workforce housing,” Runge said.
Runge added that she is working with other communities on similar projects, and in Waunakee, the process has been careful, proper and swift with the public’s interest in mind.
“When I go online, and I see people framing this otherwise, it’s very frustrating for me personally,” Runge said.
Trustee Erin Moran agreed with Runge, adding the social media fallout from the project may deter other developers from pursuing similar projects in Waunakee.
Other village trustees noted that Sweeney had reached out to them personally to discuss their concerns with the project and offered useful suggestions.
Village President Chris Zellner said he has been careful to protect the village and ensure it gets the best project while using tax dollars. Votes have been unanimous as the process closes in the on finish line, he said.
Zellner said for the board to take action after closed session, at least four members have to show they are in favor of a proposal.
“So if we don’t have any discussion to clarify our positions with one another, to say, I don’t support this if this isn’t part of it, that’s OK for us to say to one another,” Zellner said. “Some of those things have to be in closed session.”
