Members of the Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) gathered virtually on Friday where WBA installed their 2021 President, Abe Degnan, as well as other members of the Leadership Committee.
Degnan, owner of Degnan Design-Build-Remodel in DeForest grew up learning the family business as a helper and carpenter. After graduating with a degree in architecture from UW-Milwaukee, Degnan brought a design-oriented philosophy to the company, known in the 2000’s as Degnan Design Builders, Inc. The current business team has carried through the legacy of a family-oriented work environment.
“I am honored to be able to serve as WBA’s President in 2021 and look forward to continuing the successes of those who have led the association in the many years before me,” said Degnan. “The housing industry continues to strengthen since the housing recession. We look forward to pursuing building-friendly legislation to help keep housing safe and affordable across the state of Wisconsin.”
Along with Degnan, the WBA also installed the following members of the Leadership Committee:
-President-Elect: Cory Sillars, Dan Sillars General Contractor, Inc; Wausau
-Treasurer: Mike Howe, Mike Howe Builders Inc.; Manitowoc
-Secretary: Jim Doering, Homes By Towne; Milwaukee
-Past President: Jeff Dorner, Van’s Lumber and Custom Builders; Luxemburg
-Associate Vice President: Terry Welnicke, Manitowoc Heating & Refrigeration Services; Manitowoc
-Associate Vice President-Elect: Angie Kieta, LP Building Solutions; Waunakee
