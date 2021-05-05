Quality Cellular has been named a 2020 “Elite Performer” by UScellular for the sales and operational excellence their location in Waunakee displayed throughout the year.
The Elite Performer recognition is awarded annually by UScellular to its best-performing exclusive retail agents that meet specific goals across a range of categories. Quality Cellular is one of 17 independently owned businesses across the country that received this honor for their 2020 performance.
Quality Cellular has been an Authorized Agent of US Cellular since 1998 with 10 locations in South Central Wisconsin.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as an Elite Performer,” said Dave Rancourt, co-owner of Quality Cellular Corporation. “It’s a reflection of the passion our associates have for providing exceptional customer service in the communities we serve.”
