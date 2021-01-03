Waunakee Tribune series to highlight village’s history

As the Village of Waunakee celebrates its 150th year in 2021, the Waunakee Tribune will include monthly stories highlighting the community’s history. While this series will scratch only the surface of the village’s evolution, we hope it offers a glimpse into how some of the major institutions – schools, churches, utilities and some of today’s landmarks - came to be.
We start the series with a history of the Waunakee Tribune, somewhat overdue as the newspaper celebrated its 100th year in 2020. While other Waunakee newspapers existed prior to it, not until Albert Roessler began the Waunakee Tribune in 1920 did it become what many readers today just call “the Tribune,” continuously printing a weekly publication for the next 100-plus years without interruption. The newspaper has survived the Depression, World War II, the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The beginnings
The Roessler family came to Waunakee to start a newspaper as a successor to the Waunakee Index, which had folded in 1918. Roessler’s task was challenging. Subscribers were hesitant to reinvest in a newspaper after seeing the previous one’s demise, according to a 1986 Tribune interview with Albert Roessler’s son, Franklin.
Over the years, Albert became ill, and Franklin and his brother, Alfred, took on more of the work. In 1931, their father sold a portion of the business to the Middleton newspaper, and about a year later, after Alfred and Franklin took control over the business, they bought the portion back. They continued to operate the newspaper until 1965 when they sold the business to Richard and Donna Murphy.
The Tribune’s first home was in the East Main Street building currently occupied by Milestones, across the street from Lone Girl Brewing. Later that year, after the Ryan Hotel was demolished, an office was built at the site, and the Tribune operated out of 105 South Street until 2019.
The South Street office also housed a small printing press which produced the newspaper until 1964 when the Roessler Printing Co. joined forces with other newspaper publishers - Mr. and Mrs. Loren Koch of the Poynette Press, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Emerson of the DeForest Times Tribune, Gary Greve of the Mount Horeb Mail, and Mrs. And Mrs. Harry Miedema of the Stoughton Courier Hub - to purchase farmland in Stoughton and build a press at South Central Publications.
New generations
In 1980, the Murphys sold the Waunakee Tribune to Art and Anita Drake, who operated it until 2006. In his retirement, Rich Murphy served as a village board trustee and as president.
The Drakes each brought their own talents to the paper. Anita shared her art, drawing the front page cover for the newspaper each Christmas, and Art penned often laugh-out-loud funny Letters from the Editors.
In the early 2000s, Art Drake also purchased the DeForest Times Tribune and the Poynette Press from Dick Emerson, the editor and publisher of those papers, when Emerson sought to retire.
In 2006, all three papers were sold to Hometown News, an affiliate of the Jefferson Daily Union that included 11 weekly newspapers. At the time of the sale, Roberta Baumann, sports editor and reporter at the Tribune since 1995, was named the Tribune’s editor and continues in that role today.
The larger newsgroup began to publish a number of niche publications such as We Shall Not Forget, Fall and Spring Home and Garden, Xplore, Healthy Living and others.
Another major change occurred in 2012, when for the first time in 47 years, the Waunakee Tribune began to be printed at a new location. Bliss Communications had opened its Janesville facility in 2007 with a $22 million investment. The highly automated press was designed to reduce waste and offered greater color capacity, allowing more color placement at a lower cost. South Central Publications closed its doors, and the Bliss Communications and Distribution Center in Janesville was contracted.
Just as those publishers in 1964 who founded South Central Publications sought new technology to produce a better quality product at a lower cost, so did the publishers of the Waunakee Tribune and its sister publications.
A new ownership for the Tribune was announced in December 2018, when Adams Publishing Group, or APG, acquired the Jefferson Daily Union and its affiliate Hometown News publications. It would go on to acquire Bliss Communications, along with the Janesville Gazette and Watertown Daily Times.
The Tribune moved to its present location, 204 Moravian Valley Road, Suite F, in November of 2019 and shares the larger space with the DeForest Times Tribune and the Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press. The South Street building was sold to a family who plans to open a Chinese restaurant at the location.
As in all industries, technological advances have changed how the Tribune is produced. In 1920, the Roesslers set lead type by hand; today, the newspaper and the photographs are produced digitally. The news is also available online at www.waunakeetribune.com and shared on its social media sites.
For more than a century, a number of Waunakee Tribune editors, publishers and staff have worked diligently to ensure readers continue to receive their weekly news, chronicling the comings and goings of the community. Their names and faces have changed, but their commitment remains unwavering.
